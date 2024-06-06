Como community council news

District 10

New in 2024:



Neighborhood Cleanup Kits!

The District 10 Community Council, in partnership with the Capital Region Watershed District, is now offering Neighborhood Cleanup Kits for community members or organizations to borrow to lead their own cleanup events.

Each kit includes trash grabbers, vests, bags and gloves.

Plan a cleanup in your neighborhood, even if it’s just your own household, or add one to your annual block party this summer.

To reserve a kit, email kits@district10comopark.org. Reserve one kit for any event or two for a larger cleanup. For more information, check out the District 10 website at: District10ComoPark.org/Cleanup#kits.

Next Lake Como cleanup

The next Lake Como cleanup, which focuses on the shoreline and lake, is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to noon.

District 10 provides trash-grabbers, rakes, buckets, nets, trash bags, and nitrile gloves for those who need them. Or, feel free to provide your own gear. Registration is not required, but it helps us plan and communicate if changes come up. For more information go to District10ComoPark.org/Cleanup.

Como Homo Hangout: June 30

It’s time for the fourth annual Como Homo Pride Celebration, which recognizes Pride Month.

Join us at the Como Pavilion for social activities, kids crafts and games, community connections and much more. If you want to help plan Pride activities, contact the district organizer at organizer@district10comopark.org. For updates, check out district10comopark.org/ComoHomo.

Annual Ice Cream Social: July 12

Every year, the District 10 Community Council plans our Ice Cream Social, typically featuring free ice cream, live music, meet-and-greets with neighborhood organizations and activities for children and families.

The event is scheduled for 5:30–8:00 p.m. at the Historic Streetcar Station in Como Park, 1224 Lexington Pkwy N. Due to limited available parking, please consider walking, biking or carpooling to the celebration.

This event is still being planned. If you’re interested in helping plan or volunteering at this event, fill out a volunteer interest form, attend a community meeting or contact our District organizer at organizer@district10comopark.org.

District 10 meetings schedule

• District 10 Community ­meetings: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, June 5 and 18 and July 3.

District 10 meetings are hybrid on Zoom and at the Como Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Parkway. Meeting details are at District10ComoPark.org. All District 10 community meetings are open to the public and include time for community members.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Community Council Executive Director.