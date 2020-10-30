Como Community Council news

District 10

Help seniors have a Thanksgiving meal

The Como Community Council is working to make sure neighborhood seniors are not totally on their own this Thanksgiving. In partnership with the North End South Como Block Nurse Program and TST Catering, District 10 is aiming to provide meals for 100 seniors who are in isolation this Thanksgiving because of the pandemic. Here’s how you can help:

• Make a financial donation. Every $10 you contribute buys one meal.

• Volunteer to deliver meals.

Get all the details on how to contribute or volunteer at: www.comopark.org/seniors.html

Discovering neighborhood stories

Are you good at sharing good stories? Can you take photos that even the people in the picture like? Do you like talking with interesting people?

Then you could be exactly who District 10 is looking for to help unleash its new project: Know Your Como.

The Como Community Council wants to highlight neighbors in District 10 who do things to make the neighborhood a better place to live. But first, District 10 needs people to collect the stories. So, if you can: interview, write, photograph, draw or use another creative or practical skill that can bring these neighbors to light . . . email the council at district10@district10comopark.org.

Notice of meetings

Pandemic or not, renters, homeowners and other community members are always welcome to participate in District 10’s board and committee meetings. Join either by video conference or by phone.

To obtain links, phone numbers or other access information, send a request by email to ­district10@district10comopark.org. Or, call 651-644-3889.

All meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Upcoming meetings:

• Neighborhood Relations: Tuesday, Nov. 3

• Land Use: Wednesday, Nov. 4

• Environment: Wednesday, Nov. 11

• Board meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Submitted by Michael Kuchta, District 10 executive director.