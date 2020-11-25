Como Community Council news

District 10

Community Council

Free meal boxes

The Como Community Council, in partnership with the Sanneh Foundation, is distributing free meal boxes on selected Friday afternoons for Ramsey County residents dealing with financial hardships because of the corona virus pandemic.

The boxes hold ingredients and recipe suggestions for two meals (six servings each). The boxes contain locally sourced food, including lean proteins, whole grains, fresh produce, spices and pantry staples.

Distribution will be on Fridays, Dec. 11 and 18, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Distribution will be in the north parking lot of Niem Phat Buddhist Temple, at Como and Front. The site is served by the 3A and 65 buses.

Reservations are recommended. Sign up at www.district10comopark.org/mealbox.html. Walk-up distribution will be available while supplies last.

Some good news

In another example of “Como Kindness,” District 10 residents donated more than $2,000 (and counting) to purchase Thanksgiving meals for neighborhood seniors who will be isolated because of Covid-19 precautions. Additionally, more than two dozen residents volunteered to deliver the meals.

TST Catering is preparing the meals, the North End South Como Block Nurse Program is lining up who gets what and the Como Community Council is handling the logistics and connecting community members who want to make a difference.

Wonder What You’re Missing?

Como Community Council is recording the Sunday series presentations organized by the council’s Anti-Racism Work Group. Topics so far:

• Mapping Prejudice Project/Ramsey County (Rachel Neiwert)

• Equity in Community (Lissa Jones-Lofgren)

• Our Justice System and Race Equity (Richard McLemore II)

In addition:

• Housing for all: Ramsey County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo gave the Como Community Council board an extensive overview in October of the county’s efforts to find housing for residents living on the streets. Those efforts include housing residents at Bethesda Hospital and at hotels such as the Best Western in Bandana Square.

• Redefining “family:” City planner Michael Wade talked with the Como Community Council’s Land Use Committee about proposals to redefine “family” in Saint Paul’s zoning code. Any revision would change how many related adults and unrelated adults could legally constitute a household. The intent, in theory, is to better accommodate multi-generational families, extended families and families sharing living space in order to afford housing.

You can view the recordings at www.district10comopark.org/recordings.html

Notice of District 10 meetings

Pandemic or not, renters, homeowners and other community members are always welcome to participate in District 10’s board and committee meetings. You can join either by video conference or by phone.

To obtain links, phone numbers or other access information, send a request by email to district10@district10comopark.org. Or call 651-644-3889.

Upcoming meetings:

• Neighborhood Relations: Tuesday, Dec. 1

• Land Use: Wednesday, Dec. 2

• Environment: Wednesday, Dec. 9

• Board meeting: Tuesday, Dec. 15.

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Whenever possible, agendas and other relevant documents are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org.

Submitted by Michael Kuchta, District 10 executive director.