Como Community Council news

District 10

A time for recognition

Know someone who makes the Como Park area a better place to live, work or play? Nominate them for the District 10 Neighborhood Honor Roll.

The honor roll pays tribute to everyday people who make sustained and lasting impacts on our neighborhood or Saint Paul as a whole.

Submit your nominations by email to: district10@district10comopark.org. Deadline to receive nominations is Thursday, Jan. 14. Tell us who you are nominating and why. The Como Community Council board then selects three of your nominees at its January board meeting to recognize for 2020.

Notice of District 10 meetings

Pandemic or not, renters, homeowners and other community members are always welcome to participate in District 10’s board and committee meetings. You can join either by video conference or by phone.

To obtain links, phone numbers or other access information, send a request by email to district10@district10comopark.org. Or call 651-644-3889

Upcoming meetings:

• Neighborhood Relations: Tuesday, Jan. 5

• Land Use: Wednesday, Jan. 6

• Environment: Wednesday, Jan. 12

• Board meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 19

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Whenever possible, agendas and other relevant documents are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org You can join either by video conference or by phone.

Submitted by Michael Kuchta, ­District 10 executive director.