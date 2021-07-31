Como community councils news

District 12

District 12 committees discuss a variety of issues at their monthly meetings. In July, committees heard neighbors’ concerns about proposed traffic changes on Highway 280 and implemented new design standards to encourage developers and city leaders to create spaces that will contribute to the vibrancy and livability of the neighborhood.

Visit the District 12 website at sapcc.org to learn more. Join future conversations by emailing jessica@sapcc.org for meeting links.

Proposed Highway 280 changes draw fire

Dozens of neighbors voiced their concerns over proposed Highway 280 traffic changes at St. Anthony Park Community Council’s Transportation Committee meeting on June 29.

Staff for the Minnesota Department of Transportation presented the results of their studies on observed speed and crash data near the turn signal at Broadway on Highway 280. Community members spoke in opposition to removing that signal as well as potentially raising the speed limit from 55 to 60 mph on the highway.

The Transportation Committee—and since then the District 12 Community Council executive committee—voted to notify the Metropolitan Council that it opposes funding to remove the traffic signal.

District 12 has already informed MnDOT that it opposes potentially raising Highway 280’s speed limit. MnDOT staff said no decision on that issue will be made until this fall or early 2022.

To participate in future conversations regarding Highway 280 or other transportation issues affecting the St. Anthony Park community, join the next Transportation Committee meeting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. All meetings are open to the public.

Land Use Committee implements Unified Design Standards

In July, the Land Use Committee implemented new Unified Design Standards that are meant to encourage developers and city leaders to put a priority on affordable housing, sustainable design, economic development of small businesses and public green space.

The committee uses those standards as it interacts with local developers to create community spaces that will thrive in St. Anthony Park and contribute to the vibrancy and livability of the neighborhood.

In June, the Land Use Committee worked with local businesses as they promoted events such as the July tasting held at Studio Distilling and discussed plans for new community creative art spaces.

If you are interested in art, design, trees, equity, land use or community building, please join the conversation! The St. Anthony Park Community Council’s Land Use Committee meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

SAPCC August meetings

• Equity Committee: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2

• Board Meeting: 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please email Kathryn at kathryn@sapcc.org for the link

Submitted by Jessica Willman, District 12 community organizer.