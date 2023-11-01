Como/Falcon Heights block nurse program takes a new name

By Janet Wight

The Como Park/Falcon Heights Living at Home Block Nurse program has a new name: ComoConnects.

The new name reflects changing demographics including a substantial increase in the number of seniors living in the service area, which includes Como Park and Falcon Heights, according to the organization’s website.

ComoConnects provides a wide range of supportive services for seniors who prefer to remain in their own homes. It was established in 1993.

Client Elizabeth Postigo, who also serves on the block nurse program board, began receiving services from ComoConnects three years ago.

“As I became more disabled I knew I needed help. I called and magic happened,” she said. Postigo receives assistance with cleaning, foot care and transportation to medical appointments.

“It is a joy to be part of ComoConnects,” Postigo said. “I am able to stay in my home and that is what everyone wants.”

Prospective volunteers may be surprised to learn that there are a variety of ways to become involved with this grassroots organization. Volunteers with either medical or non-medical skills are welcomed. Services such as ­shopping, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errand running and technology coaching are offered.

Some services are provided to clients free, while others are available at an affordable hourly or per-visit fee.

Retired nurse JoAnn White volunteers for ComoConnects once or twice per week in multiple capacities. She takes blood pressure readings several times per month, assists with the monthly Sip and Dish program and writes a column for the monthly newsletter.

“I had always planned to volunteer during my retirement,” White said, “I feel it is important to give back to the community. I am a ­retired nurse, so this is a good fit for me and a good use of my skills.”

Nancy Hoye is another satisfied volunteer. After hearing about the block program from a friend, she started volunteering a year ago. She provides rides to medical appointments about once a month. Additionally, she prepared an informative presentation describing common scams, which led to a lively discussion.

“It is wonderful service work for me,” Hoye explained. “It provides, for me, a feeling of contentment that I made a difference that day to another person.”

To learn more about ComoConnects go to http://www.comoconnects.org.

Retired nurse JoAnn White (left) and Carol Larson with ComoConnects. Submitted photo from ComoConnects Elizabeth Postigo

Janet Wight is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.