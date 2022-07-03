Como Park High School News￼

By Eric Erickson

JROTC cadet attends Flight Academy

On June 10, Alex Le completed his junior year at Como with the No. 1 academic ranking in his class. Two days later, Le began training at the U.S. Naval Summer Flight Academy.

Le earned a full ride, $25,000 scholarship to the challenging program held at Delaware State University. Beyond the classroom, Le’s academy training will include over 15 hours of solo flights.

When Le begins his senior year at Como, he already will have a private pilot’s license from the Federal Aviation Administration.

WCCO-TV News produced a feature story in May about Le and his noteworthy accomplishments. Le said he he’s excited for the aviation opportunity, but also a little nervous about solo flights.

Le said has been studying flight manuals and mentally preparing for the adventure. It’s a unique chance to propel his career path before even taking on his senior year at Como. Le said he plans to apply to the Air Force Academy and dreams of being an aerospace engineer for NASA or Boeing.

Concerts in the Neighborhood

For their spring concert in late May, the Como choirs performed outside at the Como Lake Pavilion. Choir Director Siri Keller wanted the year-end concert to embrace spring in the neighborhood.

The free concert was attended by families and friends of choir members and the general public.

Meanwhile, members of the Como Band, under the direction of Philip Fried, Ph.D., presented a concert in the school auditorium on May 26. Guests were treated to popular music that included selections from musicals such as “Les Misérables” and films including “Star Wars.”

Eric Erickson is a social studies teacher at Como Park Senior High School and a regular contributor to the Bugle.