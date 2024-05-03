Como Park High School news

By Eric Erickson

State History Day qualifiers

Three eleventh grade U.S. History students, who represented Como at the St. Paul Regional History Day, advanced to Minnesota History Day.

Abas Kawo and Felmata Obsa qualified for state in the Group Documentary category for their film, “Harka Fi Harma Muraa Anolee,” which is about the oppressive rule of the Ethiopian Emperor Menelik in the late 1800s-early 1900s.

Devin Fruen advanced to state in the Individual Exhibit category for “Exploring Counterculture History: Analysis of Punk and Hardcore and their Impact.”

Minnesota State History Day took place on April 20 (after the Bugle went to press) at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Music concerts

Eighteen Como students were selected to perform in the St. Paul Public Schools Ordway Honors Concert, featuring musicians from every high school in the district.

Band members included Greta Seppanen, Saana Price, Aidan Velic, Bella Hansen, Hazel Small, Helen Gerezgiher, Payton McNurlin, and Hattie Miller. Dae Reh played in the orchestra.

Choir members included Alex Buhr, Charlie Ernst, Mitch Pelzer, Roman Rivers, Yasmina Banat, Sofia Gonzalez, Krisha Rana, Genevieve DeGaetano, and Lillian Mae.

Como’s spring instrumental concert featuring the band, orchestra and jazz ensemble will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, in the school auditorium.

Spring play

Como school audiences were treated to three entertaining performances of “The Jungle Book” in March. English teachers Suzie Myhre and Michael Youle-Ellering were co-directors of the annual spring play.

Choir teacher Huy Tran served as the play’s technical director and was inspired by the experience.

“Many students took on new challenges that they never faced before, and others displayed leadership skills by mentoring newer performers and crew,” Tran said.

The cast of Como’s spring play posing on the set of “The Jungle Book” in the school auditorium. Photo by Greta Seppanen.

Cast members included Charlie Ernst, Koda Karan, Liam Donegan, Lillian Mae, Jonathan Newman, Lucia Rosell, Roman Rivers, Genevieve DeGaetano, Mitch Pelzer, Mykah Brooks, Zachary Prince, Gaosue Vue, Nia Tenbrook and Klay (Kim) Paw.

Stage manager Freddy Gray led the crew consisting of Clara Dunne, Lila Kopp, Bean Bougie, Millie Huth, Alex Buhr, Levi Kallhoff, Allison Yang, Charlie McCabe, Charlie Dahl, Art Batica, Sofie Hobson and Gen Meyer.

Advanced Placement exams

It’s AP Exam season, with subject-specific tests being administered across the nation from May 6 to 17.

Students will take these exams covering content from 15 different courses with a goal of showing what they know and potentially earning college credit.

Eric Erickson is a social studies teacher at Como Park Senior High School and a regular freelance contributor to the Bugle.