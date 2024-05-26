Como Park High School news

By Eric Erickson

Voter Registration

The League of Women Voters (LWV) collaborated with senior AP Government leaders to educate fellow students about voter registration for 18-year-olds and pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds. The senior leaders visited tables during lunches to help classmates complete the voter registration process and discuss how crucial voting is in our democracy.

“Working with the student volunteers was extra wonderful,” said LWV organizer Chris Schnieders. “They energetically moved through the crowd with professionalism and enthusiasm. They set the standard, making a significant contribution to our goal of increasing voters in Minnesota.”

Robotics success

The Como robotics team, known as BEASTBot 2855 in the robotics world, concluded its “best season ever,” according to its coaches. Given their participation in two regional events for the first time in program history, and reaching the semifinals in both, it’s hard to argue.



The Como Robotics team reached the final four at the 10,000 Lakes Regional, a competition with more than 60 teams. Photo by Michael Fischer.

After a successful showing in Duluth at the Northern Lights Regional, BEASTBot concluded its season at the 10,000 Lakes Regional in Minneapolis, reaching the final four and finishing just shy of reaching the world championships in Texas.

Led by several resourceful and intelligent seniors, the team’s taste of success is expected to motivate the underclassmen to work harder and reach an even higher level next year. There are plans to study computer coding and computer-aided design (CAD) over the summer.

The team is also building more practice robots and continuing to raise money to ensure the team can participate in multiple regional tournaments in 2025.

AP Exams

After a year of rigorous college-level learning, Como students in Advanced Placement (AP) courses took exams during May for their subject-specific courses.

Collectively, students completed hundreds of exams covering content from 14 different courses taught at Como, with the goal of showing what they know and potentially earning college credit.

Prom and graduation

After completing AP exams, Como Park juniors and seniors celebrated the 2024 Prom on Friday, May 17, at the Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul.

The commencement ceremony for the Como class of 2024 will take place downtown St. Paul in the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Wednesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. The final day of school for ninth, tenth and eleventh graders is June 10. Staff will close out the academic year on June 11.

Boys Volleyball serves up a winner

The boys volleyball team at Como Park Senior High is having a banner season, posting a 7-1 record with five games to go as we went to press. Above, junior Soe Reh spikes the ball in a match against Harding High as teammates Kwai Lay Lo (#11) and Roony Yang (#23) look on.

At press time the boys were tied for 1st place in the Central Division of the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association. This is the final year of “club” volleyball before it becomes a Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned sport in 2025.



Photo by Lou Michaels.

Photo by Lou Michaels.

Photo by Lou Michaels.

Eric Erickson is a social studies teacher at Como Park Senior High School and a regular freelance contributor to the Bugle.