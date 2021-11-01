Como Park High School news

By Eric Erickson

National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

The National Merit Scholarship Program has recognized Como senior Soren Sackreiter for his academic excellence and outstanding collegiate potential.

Through his coursework and performance on the PSAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, Sackreiter has been deemed a national semifinalist. That recognition is reserved for the top 1 percent of high school students nationwide.

Sackreiter is now seeking to become a National Merit Finalist through the submission and evaluation of all his most recent academic achievements, which includes advancement to National History Day.

“I took the PSAT as a sophomore to see where I was,” Sackreiter said. “When I saw being within the top 1 percent was within reach, I decided to study more because I wanted to have the scholarship opportunities that come along with qualifying.” Currently, Sackreiter has a few colleges under consideration for enrollment including Colorado College, Carleton College and the University of Puget Sound.

Career Pathway Center

With Como students back in person for school this fall, the Career Pathway Center has been a busy place under the guidance of Bridgette Kelly.

College representatives have been able to host sessions for interested students as well between schedule individual visits. And Kelly offered a “College Knowledge Night” during parent-­teacher conferences in early October. The event included giving students and parents an overview of the college application process, resources to navigate it and assistance for seniors starting their college applications.

Beyond college planning, the Career Pathway Center is also the information hub for certificate programs, internships, work opportunities and employment training projects.

“Our goal is to support students as they decide what comes next after high school,” Kelly said. “There are so many incredible opportunities to choose from, which can be overwhelming. We want students to know that they are not on their own. That they can come to the Career Pathway Center and get the support they need to turn their goals into achievements.”

Election Judges

In preparation for the upcoming local elections in November, 20 Como students received training to be student election judges for Ramsey County. Students receive training in voting law and procedures from Ramsey Country Elections staff. Upon completing their two-hour session, the students gain approval to serve with veteran election judges at St. Paul precincts.

The non-partisan service enables the students to see firsthand how elections are conducted.

Eric Erickson is a social studies teacher at Como Park Senior High School and a regular freelance contributor to the Bugle.