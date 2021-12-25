Como Park High School News

By Eric Erickson

AVID field trip to Winona State

Twenty Como juniors in the AVID program (Advancement via Individual Determination) participated in a field trip to Winona State University on Dec. 2.

Patricia Teefy teaches the 11th grade AVID class at Como. She said she was pleased to bring her students to a campus outside the metro area, after distance learning and limits on school-­sponsored college visits earlier during the pandemic.

Students toured the campus and heard about college life from their Winona State student tour guides and admissions counselors. They also heard from the Office of Equity and Inclusive Excellence.

AVID is a national program that Como has partnered with for nearly two decades. Its stated mission is to close the opportunity gap by preparing all students for college readiness.

Cougar Grounds

After a pause due to the pandemic, Como students reimagined the Cougar Grounds and opened up a combined coffee shop and school store this fall. Located in the Commons across from the school cafeteria, the Cougar Grounds is open for business during class periods 1, 2 and 8.

The coffee shop and school store is staffed by students who serve hot drinks and sell Como spirit gear including student designed sweatshirts. The most purchased staff beverage is coffee with creamer, and the best-sellers to students are a mocha or hot cocoa.

Theatre Club

Creative Como students who casually collaborated on skits this fall ended up putting on a production in the school’s forum in late November.

After starting with weekly meetings, theater games and acting drills; the club members were inspired to write four one-act origi­nal plays that were met with an enthusiastic, supportive audience.

The fun, entertaining storylines focused on a goth principal and their interpreter, a unique take on a Freddy Fazbear Pizzeria, an unruly customer at a drive through and a scheme where teachers unite to get back at a “naughty” student.

Spring Musical

Coming up soon at Como will be the school’s spring musical that will be called “High School Musical” and is scheduled for March 18 and 19.

Como choir director Siri Keller is in the process of organizing auditions and assembling the cast and production crew.

An experienced choreographer is needed for the musical. If you, or someone you know may be interested and qualified, please email siri.keller@spps.org.

Eric Erickson is a social studies teacher at Como Park Senior High School