Competing at the State Fair￼

Stephanie Snyder, of St. Anthony Park, is among scores of people who dream of winning ribbons in creative activities at the Minnesota State Fair. Here’s Stephanie’s story:

“I’ve lived in St. Anthony park for 10 years. My family and I have always loved the State Fair. I would tell people a bucket list item of mine was to win a ribbon at the state fair — didn’t matter for what.

But I never had anything to enter in the fair. I always hoped I might grow a really big tomato or some other produce at the right time to enter. Never happened.

The winter before last, I decided to try crop art. I had always enjoyed looking at the crop art at the fair.

The Hennepin History Museum offered an online class on how to get started, which I took. I didn’t win a ribbon, but was a fun winter activity.

I decided to give it another try this year. I have found the community of people doing crop art very welcoming and helpful.

It is much more tedious than I realized, though … pushing individual poppy seeds around with a toothpick dipped in glue!”