Congratulations 2021 Graduates!

For high school graduating classes, 2021 has been a strange and stressful school year.

This year’s seniors endured a second year of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. There were a continuation of “shelter in place,” social distancing, mask mandates and hybrids of in-person and virtual classes.

Many students struggled to get through the monotony of the tough year.

But by the fourth quarter of the school year, things began to look up: At Como Park High School things progressed to in-person learning, and, without any school-wide COVID closure. There were a senior barbecue and in-person graduation this year.

Still, the year abruptly ended with classes shutting earlier in June than scheduled because of the extreme summer temperatures.

Through it all, graduates and their families have been creative. For that resiliency, the Bugle salutes the classes of 2021.