Cougar fall sports schedules￼

For hundreds of student athletes at Como Park High School and thousands across St. Paul, Aug. 15 marked the official start of the new fall sports season.

Como Cougars participating in girls and boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, girls swimming, cross country running and football hold practices for three weeks before classes start, with games or matches beginning on Aug. 25.

Fans are always welcome at Cougar competitions! Supporting youth who are positively representing their school helps build a stronger community. Most sporting events have free admission. Football and volleyball have low-priced admission.

Here are some September schedule highlights for Como fall sports. All events at Como Park High School unless otherwise noted.

Girls Soccer

• Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

vs. Washington

• Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.

vs. Harding

Boys Soccer

• Thursday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

vs. Hill-Murray

• Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

vs. Johnson

Volleyball

• Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.

vs. Mpls. Edison

• Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m.

vs. Humboldt

Girls Tennis

• Thursday, Sept. 8, 4:15 p.m.

vs. Mpls. South

• Friday, Sept. 23, 4 p.m.

vs. DeLaSalle

Girls Swimming

• Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

vs. Humboldt/Washington (at Humboldt High School)

Cross Country Running

• Friday, Sept. 9, 4:30 p.m.

The boys and girls teams will compete in a St. Paul City Conference Meet at Highland Park High School.

• The conference championship meet will take place Oct. 17. The Section 4AA Meet is scheduled for the following week. The Como boys’ team is aiming to defend its 2021 section title and qualify for the state meet again.

Football

• Friday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

vs. Mpls. Southwest

• Saturday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m.

vs. Highland Park

Como homecoming game

Full schedules, results and more can be found at saintpaulsports.org.

Come out to support Como Park High School athletics! Go Cougars!

Eric Erickson is a social studies teacher at Como Park Senior High School and a longtime coach of St. Paul youth athletics.