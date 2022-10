The Como Park High School football team took on Minneapolis Southwest in the Cougars second game of the 2022 season. It was a tough day for the Cougars, who lost 34-0.

Defensive back #12 Gabe Napierala makes a tackle to bring down the Southwest ball carrier at midfield.

Defensive back #12 Gabe Napierala makes a tackle to bring down the Southwest ball carrier at midfield.

Wide receiver #16 Steven Rein evades the Southwest defense after a catch.

Wide receiver #16 Steven Rein evades the Southwest defense after a catch.

Quarterback #4 Ebisa Worika rushes toward a Cougar first down.

Quarterback #4 Ebisa Worika rushes toward a Cougar first down.

Photos by Lou Michaels.