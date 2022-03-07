Cougars girls basketball results

In class 3A section 3 results Wednesday night, the Como Park High School girls basketball team defeated Highland Park 86 to 28.

As for leading scorers Wednesday night, Teraya Vaughn led Highland with 14 points.

For Como, it was a complete team effort with 12 different players scoring, according Eric Erickson, a Como Park High School social studies teacher and Bugle freelance sports writer.

Ronnie Porter led the charge with 15 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds.

Freelance photographer Lou Michaels captured some of the action for the Bugle: