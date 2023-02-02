Thursday, February 2, 2023
Transition Town news

Crossword for the climate

27 Jan 2023

By Mindy Keskinen

Winter is a good time to make a cup of coffee or tea and sit with a puzzle. In this one you’ll find ideas to help speed our transition to more eco-friendly, equitable ways of life in our neighborhood, city and beyond. In other words: smaller footprint, stronger community.

For more local climate solutions, visit TransitionASAP.org, the website of Transition Town–All St. Anthony Park. n Mindy Keskinen is a freelance editor, writer, and member of Transition Town–ASAP. She lives in South St. Anthony Park.

Note: Most puzzle answers are one word, but some are two. For solution, see page 13 in the February 2023 print edition.

    Mindy Keskinen brings her editorial background to a project she shares with Pat Thompson: coordinating the Park Bugle's column from the local group Transition Town – All St. Anthony Park. The column features a variety of local voices on climate and resiliency topics. Working toward a "smaller footprint, stronger community" since 2013, TT-ASAP finds neighborhood-based ways to take action on climate change: learn more at TransitionASAP.org and drop in on a monthly meeting. Open to all, the group is part of a larger movement of municipalities transitioning from fossil-fuel-based ways of life to more eco-friendly, equitable practices. To browse their past columns by topic, visit TransitionASAP.org/park-bugle-columns. They welcome your ideas: reach Mindy at communications@transitionasap.org or Pat at transportation@transitionasap.org.

    Leave a Reply

    February 2023 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

     

    Back Issues (1974-2022)

    Support the Bugle

    Upcoming Events

    SUBMIT AN EVENT

    Local Sponsors

    Sign-up for our e-mail list