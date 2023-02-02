Crossword for the climate

By Mindy Keskinen

Winter is a good time to make a cup of coffee or tea and sit with a puzzle. In this one you’ll find ideas to help speed our transition to more eco-friendly, equitable ways of life in our neighborhood, city and beyond. In other words: smaller footprint, stronger community.

For more local climate solutions, visit TransitionASAP.org, the website of Transition Town–All St. Anthony Park. n Mindy Keskinen is a freelance editor, writer, and member of Transition Town–ASAP. She lives in South St. Anthony Park.

Note: Most puzzle answers are one word, but some are two. For solution, see page 13 in the February 2023 print edition.