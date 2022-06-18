Deborah Worthington, 71, Roseville, died May 7, 2022. Deb was an ultimate cabin lover, spending decades at the family cabin on Lake Wapogasset. She was a longtime school nurse for St. Paul Public Schools.

She is survived by son,, Rob (Meghan) Worthington, daughter Sara (Miguel) Worthington, six grandchildren and brother Bruce (Annie) Knowlan. She was preceded in death by parents William “Wild Bill” and Dorothy Knowlan and brother Scott Knowlan.

A funeral service was held at Como Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Elmhurst Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Gift of Life Transplant House, Rochester, Minnesota.