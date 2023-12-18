December Midpoint

Music Under Glass returns to Como Zoo Beginning in January, free concerts return on select Wednesdays and Sundays at the Conservatory at Como Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul. The free concerts are scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., featuring local musicians playing blues, bluegrass and ballads. The “Music Under Glass” series kicks off on Jan. 7 with the Cajun dance music of the New Riverside Ramblers.

Community sing-along Dec. 18

Ann Reed and Dan Chouinard return to host a live, in-person sing-along at 7 p. m. today (Dec. 18) at St Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 2136 Carter Ave.

St. Matthew’s is at the corner of Carter and Chelmsford avenues. Enter the church through the Chelmsford Avenue entrance for the sing-along.

For those people unable to attend the sing-along, the show will be streamed on Ann’s YouTube channel. And the song lyrics can be found on Dan’s website calendar

Art loft exhibit at boreal

A free exhibition titled “Shadow Falls Arts” is being held during December at the Arts Loft at boreal Gifts & Goods, 2276 Como Ave. Works include ceramics, fiber and fabric arts, photography, painting, collage, pottery, glass arts, quilting, clothing and more from 15 participating artists.

The loft is open during boreal’s expanded store hours in December: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Cummings new board chairperson

The Bush Foundation has elected DeAnna Cummings as the new head of its board of directors.

Cummings, who joined the Bush Foundation board in 2014, is currently director of arts and culture at McKnight Foundation. Her background includes winning a Bush Fellowship in 2007 that she used to earn a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University in 2009.