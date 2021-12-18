December Midpoint

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information, since the publication of our December issue:

On being more equitable

The Equity Committee of the District 12 Community Council is hosting a conversation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 to receive community input on how St. Anthony Park can become more equitable in 2022.

The committee is looking for organizations and individuals to help it advocate on this issue and come up with ideas and goals for this work in 2022. For further information, contact District 12 at https://sapcc.org or call the council at 651-649-5992.

GLOW Holiday Festival continues

The GLOW Holiday Festival continues through Jan. 2 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The walkthrough event features over a million lights as well as rides, decorations, food, an ice palace and other festivities. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Eve.

The event takes place on the fairgrounds north of Wright Avenue. Parking is located in the lots north of Hoyt Avenue, in the Robin Lot off Randall Avenue and, if needed, the lots south of Como Avenue.

For tickets and other event information, go to the Glow website at https://www.glowholiday.com/

NewStudio Gallery holiday pop-up show

NewStudio Gallery, the only Twin Cities gallery offering 3D-visualization Matterport exhibition experiences, announces its first all-virtual show: Printmakers Pop-Up: Holiday Edition.

The pop-up exhibition runs from now through Friday, Jan. 15 on New Studio’s website. NewStudio will hang the show in its gallery, create the 3-D visualization, and post the virtual experience on its website. NewStudio Gallery is located in the offices of NewStudio Architecture, 2303 Wycliff St.

Holiday Flower Show

From now through Jan. 9, visitors can view a holiday display featuring red, orange and yellow poinsettias, including several new varieties of the plant at the Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive. For further information go to https://comozooconservatory.org/holiday-flower-show-now-open/