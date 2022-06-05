Delores Plant￼

Delores Jarvise “Lori” Plant, Roseville, died April 8, 2022, her 81st birthday.

Lori was a friend to everyone, she loved her family, loved animals; and she was an excellent caregiver. She was passionate about all things food: preparing it, growing it, preserving it, creating recipes, but most of all she loved sharing it with others.

She was preceded in death by husband Lou, father Archie Nelson, mother Luella Schrieber and brother Lee Nelson. She is survived by daughter Lynn (Richard) Hauck; one granddaughter; sister Melanie (Jeff) Johnson; stepbrother Terry Schrieber; stepchildren Kay Bergeron, Linda (Clark) Johnson, Thomas (Victoria) Plant, Richard Plant, Mary Plant, Daniel (Suzanne Yerg) Plant, Patricia (Daniel) Tembruell; 17 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., June 11, 2022, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1465 Victoria St N., St Paul, 55117. In lieu of memorials, donations can be made to the Animal Humane Society or St. Timothy Lutheran Church.