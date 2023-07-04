Diana Brown named new principal

By Eric Erickson

A leadership change is taking place at Como Park High School.

Starting in July, Diana Brown is the new principal for the high school, succeeding Kirk Morris, who has become an assistant superintendent with St. Paul Public Schools.

Brown’s appointment came after a candidate selection process and interviews by a committee of Como stakeholders.

Brown served as an assistant principal at Como for the last two years working alongside Morris, who has been Como’s principal since 2020.

School leaders expected a smooth transition for Como staff, students and families as the two administrators continue to work together over the summer in preparation for the 2023-24 school year.

Brown’s experience in SPPS is extensive, going back to her time as a student in the district. She has served as a SPPS classroom teacher and in administrative roles for 11 years.

Brown’s academic credentials include a master’s in teaching and education from St. Thomas University, a master’s in education from the College of St. Scholastica and a doctorate in educational leadership from Concordia University in St. Paul.

“I value kindness, peace, determination, and independence. I see this in the Como Park High School Community on a daily basis,” Brown said.

“In a career such as administration, anyone who can find a place that connects with their core values has found the place they need to be,” Brown added. “I get to see students practicing kindness towards one another. I get to see educators meeting students where they are at and creating spaces of peace.

“I see staff working together, determined to make each day better than the last. I get to see high school students become independent and ready individuals for the next stage of life.”

Asked about her goal and vision, Brown said she wants Como “to become a place where there is a waiting list because of all the great work we are doing here.”

She added, “We will continue to practice equity in our classes and instill confidence and respect in our students. My goal is to empower my team to become the best versions of themselves.”

Eric Erickson teaches social studies at Como Park Senior High School and is a regular Bugle freelancer.