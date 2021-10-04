District 10 Community Council

Sholom Home complex renamed

The former Sholom Home, 1554 Midway Parkway, has a new name: Holden House.

Work is progressing at the site across from the State Fair main entrance. Roofing work has been completed; new windows, HVAC, walls and plumbing are all underway. The developer, Midway Community Group LLC, is renovating the former nursing home to create 148 rental apartments.

Midway Community Group said it expects to complete construction and begin the first move in of residents as early as next April. For further information, go to the Holden House website at https://www.holdenhouse.life.

New website

Navigating around the work of the District 10 council has just gotten easier.

The new website, still at http://www.district10comopark.org, has a new look and greatly increased mobile functionality. The district’s goal is to provide more information on regular council initiatives and events and ways to promote community interests.

Saint Paul bike plan update

City staff are set to begin updating the Saint Paul bicycle plan. Over the next several months, staff will be working with the community to identify gaps in the planned bike network, future priorities to make biking more accessible and comfortable and ascertain where and how the city should plan for separate bike lanes and shared use paths.

A city representative is scheduled to attend the Oct. 6 Land Use Committee meeting to present information and answer questions. See more info and take a survey at stpaul.gov/bikeplan.

New board member

A special election to fill a District 10 board vacancy was held in August with Como community members electing Matt Kehiler to Sub-District 4 seat.

Kehiler replaces Ben Kowalski-­Grayhek, who was recently elevated to board vice chairman.

Kehiler and his wife have lived in the Como neighborhood since October 2018. Matt, who is manager of an independent bookstore in downtown St. Paul, hopes to learn from community members about the area’s issues and needs.

Upcoming meetings

Renters, homeowners and other community members are always welcome to participate in District 10’s board and committee meetings. You can join either by video conference or by phone.

To obtain links or other access information, send a request by email to: district10@district10comopark.org. Or call 651-644-3889.

• Neighborhood Relations: Tuesday, Oct. 5

• Land Use Committee: Wednesday, Oct. 6

• Environment Committee: Tuesday Oct. 12

• Board meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 19

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Whenever possible, agendas and other relevant documents are posted in advance on District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Como Community Council executive director.