Community Council

McKee new executive director



Shevek McKee

Shevek McKee is the new executive director for District 10. He succeeds Michael Kuchta, who left the post after five years to become town administrator in LaPointe, Wis.

McKee has extensive experience in district councils and community engagement. He served as chairman of the Capitol River Council in District 17 from 2019-2021 and was involved in the South East Community Organization for a decade before that.

McKee said he is looking forward to getting to know the community, making new connections and joining District 10’s existing efforts to expand equity and inclusion.

Ice cream social and ComoConnect July 9

District 10 Como Community Council will host its fourth annual ice cream social after a hiatus last year due to the Covid pandemic. This free event will be held at the historic Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Parkway N., from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 9.

This year’s event will include ice cream malts from the Kiwanis club (with non-dairy options too), live music from local performers and the unveiling of the council’s new mascot, the great horned owl, with an art contest and a live owl from the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center.

The ice cream social will include ComoConnect: The Neighborhood Resource Fair. The event is meant to connect Como residents with local services, information and resources. Representatives from local organizations such as the Como Friends, Saint Paul Public Library and the Saint Paul Tool Library will be present with giveaways and information.

Tree Trek tour revived

The Como Community Council’s Environment Committee recently held a guided tour of the unique tree flora in Como Park. This event, designed to help community members identify and appreciate plant life in the park, featured new signage identifying more than 15 tree species in Como Park.

The Tree Trek program was established in 2011 by Chet Mirocha, who was a member of the Environment Committee at the time. After Chet died in 2019, his daughter, Minnesota Master Naturalist Stephanie Mirocha, renewed the tour for Como residents.

More tree tours are planned for the summer. To learn more, please visit the Como Community Council website.

Anti-Racism Work Group

The District 10 Anti-Racism Work Group meets monthly with the goal of achieving systematic change toward equity in the community.

This spring, the committee released a statement on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd acknowledging that district councils “have traditionally been led by and served the interests of white homeowners” and that “there is more work to do. As an organization, we see this first anniversary of George Floyd’s killing as a time to re-dedicate ourselves to creating a Como that is truly home to all.” For the full statement, go to the District 10 website and Facebook page.

The Anti-Racism Work Group meets on the last Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. to discuss and act on equity issues in our community. Among current issues is a proposal regarding rent stabilization.

Upcoming District 10 Meetings

Renters, homeowners and other community members are always welcome to participate in District 10’s board and committee meetings. To obtain links, phone numbers or other access information, send a request by email to: district10@district10comopark.org. Or, call 651-644-3889.

Upcoming meetings:

• Neighborhood Relations: Tuesday, July 6

• Land Use: Wednesday, July 7

• Environment: Wednesday, July 14

• Board meeting: Tuesday, July 20

• Anti-Racism Work Group: Wednesday, July 28

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Agendas and other relevant docu­ments are posted, when possible, in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website: www.district10comopark.org.