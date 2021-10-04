District 12 Community Council

St. Anthony Park Community Council committees discuss a variety of issues at their monthly meetings. Below are updates on recent topics and events.

Visit the council’s website at sapcc.org to learn more. For further information and meeting links, email jessica@sapcc.org.

Homelessness seminar

In partnership with the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation, the St. Anthony Park Community Council is planning a public edu­cational meeting on homelessness and housing insecurity. The session, for SAP area residents, is scheduled for Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

This virtual event is intended to focus public attention on the growing issues of homelessness and housing insecurity, as well as better equip all with resources to assist citizens in times of need.

The council has invited Twin Cities speakers to share their expertise on the issue and offer insights on how the average community member can advocate for not only systemic changes, but also engage and advocate for their neighbors who might be experiencing these problems.

The program will provide time for formal comments from speakers, responses to questions from the host and a community Q&A. To find out who will be speaking and register for this event, go to sapcc.org/housinginsecurityseminar.

Voter registration at Seal Hi-Rise

The council’s Equity Committee will be working on providing voter registration at the Seal Hi-Rise before this November’s election.

The event, which will take place in conjunction with a food distribution, will focus on voter registration and education about the importance of voter turnout among renters. Translated documents will be available in Hmong, Somali and Spanish.

At press time, a specific date had yet to be set.

Sample ballots will also be available along with a handout specifi­cally for Seal residents on their polling location, public transportation available on Election Day and other ways to vote (early or by mail). This community education comes before an important vote on a proposed rent stabilization ordinance amidst a growing conversation about renters’ rights in the Twin Cities.

If you would like to be involved in this or future voter registration events, please join the next Equity Committee meeting, or email jessica@sapcc.org for more information.

Changes abound around Territorial Road

Have you noticed the new sidewalk on the north side of Territorial Road between Seal and Carlton Streets?

Thanks to money raised by the District 12 Transportation Committee, this and many more changes are coming.

In early October, the council was scheduled to host a community painting event on Seal Street near Territorial Road to create an artistic accompaniment to the new sidewalk. Place-making through painted streets has been found to have traffic calming effects.

Future work in that area includes working with an artist to paint a crosswalk at Territorial Road and Carleton Street and installing two artist-created benches on Territorial. Grants from AARP Community Challenge Grant and the University of Minnesota’s Good Neighbor Fund are providing financial support for these projects. Find out more at sapcc.org/territorial-road-project.

SAPCC October meetings

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7

• Board Meeting: 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14

• Equity Committee: 5:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25

• Transportation Committee: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26

• Environment Committee: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27

• Land Use Committee: 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4

All meetings are hosted via Zoom. Meeting times are subject to change. If you want to attend a meeting or have questions about joining a committee, please email Kathryn at kathryn@sapcc.org for the link

Submitted by Jessica Willman, District 12 community organizer.