Dorothy Alshouse

Dorothy L. Alshouse, 99, died Oct. 30, 2022. Dorothy is survived by children, Craig (Mary Fran), Diane, Gary (Susan) and Mark Alshouse; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Alan; parents Lorraine and Al Miller; and brother James Miller.

Her funeral service was held Nov. 15 at Como Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Dorothy was active in music, a soprano soloist for more than 80 years, directed children’s choirs at Como Park Lutheran Church for 26 years and sang in the senior choir.

She served on the Schubert Club Board (student competition) and Metropolitan Opera Auditions Committee. She was recently recognized for her 50 years of service to the Metropolitan Opera Auditions. Dorothy also performed with Eastside Theatre, St. Paul Civic Opera and Como Park Lutheran Church in opera and musicals. She was a member of Y’s Menettes (service club of YMCA) for over 60 years.

Memorials preferred to Como Park Lutheran Church.