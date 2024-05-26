Dr. Alex Lange

Dr. Alex J. Lange, St. Anthony Park, in his 70s, died on April 5, 2024, at home. He was a scholar, gardener, teacher, friend, artist, musician and a true character.

He was born in Heidenheim, Germany, to Dagmar and Adolf Lange, and had an older brother Philipp. The Langes emigrated to the United States and settled in Maryland and then on Long Island, N.Y. His time on Long Island was spent on the water, collecting reptiles, and with the family’s beloved wire-haired dachshunds.

Alex moved to Ithaca, N.Y., to attend Cornell University. In Ithaca he found a community and home he would carry with him for the rest of his life.

He received his doctorate from Cornell in nutritional biochemistry. He researched liver enzymes, specifically fructose-2,6-bisphosphate—a regulator of liver metabolism with respect to maintaining normal blood glucose levels.

He published 100 scientific papers that contributed to diabetes research throughout his career. At the University of Minnesota, Alex taught biochemistry and photography, a combination as unique as he was.

Alex is survived by his wife, Alice Shapiro, and daughter, Katja Lange.

A celebration of Alex’s life has been held. Memorial donations may be made to MacPhail Center for Music.