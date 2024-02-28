Elizabeth Olson

Elizabeth “Liz” Ann (Peterson) Olson, St. Anthony Park, died Jan. 25, 2024, the day after her 81st birthday.

Liz was born in Stillwater and attended North Branch High School. Unfortunately, her studies at the U of M were interrupted by a major car accident. She later received her degree in Home Economics at the U.

She married Truman Olson, who hailed from Lauderdale.

She enjoyed working for many years with specially-abled adults at the nonprofit Kaposia.

Liz was predeceased by her parents Carleton and Evelyn Peterson; and husband, Truman. She is survived by her children Lisa (George) Sigstad, West St. Paul, and Jeffrey (Catherine), St. Anthony Park, plus grandchildren Alexander and Sean Sigstad.

She is also survived by siblings, Mary (Del) Johnson, Norman (Linda), Curt, Mark (Candy), Steven (Laurie) and sister-in-law Rachel Pfaffendorf.

Liz was an active at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church as long as her health allowed her to participate. Her memorial service was held there Feb. 6.