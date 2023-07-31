Elizabeth Solberg

Elizabeth Louise “Betty Lou” Solberg, 92, of Roseville, died June 24, 2023.

She was a graduate of Washington High School in St. Paul. Betty worked for Thermo King Sales & Service in New Brighton.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Robert and parents Bertram and Margaret Schmuck. She is survived by her sons Gary (Karen) and Greg; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers Robert (Marge) Schmuck and Richard (Linda) Schmuck; and sister Kathryn (Jerry) Long.

Memorials to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, St. Timothy Lutheran Church or nonprofit of your choice.