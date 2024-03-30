Events and More

Compiled by Kathy Henderson

Bell Museum

Eclipse Celebration: Celebrate the solar eclipse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at the Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W. Weather permitting, the eclipse is expected to peak around 2 p.m.

Bell’s telescope equipment uses safe sun-viewing methods that filter the sunlight and projects the sunlight. No matter the weather, there will still be sun-focused activities throughout the day and expert astronomy staff will be available to answer questions.

The Eclipse Celebration is included with regular admission. Planetarium shows about eclipses are ticketed events. Regular admission: $12-$15, free for Bell Museum members, University of Minnesota students and Indigenous peoples. bellmuseum.umn.edu.

boréal Art Loft

Minnesota watercolor artist Dr. James Turner is the boreal Art Loft’s featured artist during April.

Turner is known for the various ways he approaches watercolor art, from classic realism to abstract emotion, and how he continually explores new techniques, new media and new compositions.

Turner earned his medical degree from University of Minnesota Medical School and practiced full time as a board-certified anesthesiologist until three years ago.

About 25 years ago, Turner began to take watercolor painting seriously. Since then, he has won many prizes in art competitions and taught watercolor art techniques to others.

The Art Loft is open during regular store hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, at 2276 Como Ave. shop.boreal.life.

Community sing

Musician Dan Chouinard and singer-songwriter Ann Reed will lead a community sing-along at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 2136 Carter Ave. All singing abilities are welcome. Free.

Como Zoo and Conservatory

Party for the planet: Como’s annual Earth Day and conservation celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21. The party promises to be full of family activities, crafts and interpretive opportunities. Details available at comozooconservatory.org/category/como-special-events.

Spring flower show: Look for early spring floral favorites in the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory’s sunken garden through Sunday, April 28, at 1225 Estabrook Drive. Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A voluntary donation of $4 for adults and $2 for children is appreciated, with the money earmarked to help care for plants and animals. comozooconservatory.org.

OLLI lectures

OLLI, the University of Minnesota’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, is hosting a free online series of six lectures that will give viewers a sample of the variety of courses available to OLLI members, the U’s learning community for people age 50 and older.

For example, gain insights into the U’s apple breeding program (Honeycrisp, Haralson, First Kiss, SweeTango) when James Luby, Horticultural Sciences, presents “Awesome Apples” on April 11.

The six lectures are scheduled from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, March 28 to May 3. Register for one lecture or the entire series at z.umn.edu/attheU2024.

St. Anthony Park Garden Club

The St. Anthony Park Garden Club welcomes Russ Henry as its April guest speaker. Henry will present “An Overview of Strategies for Healthier Landscaping.” He is president of Minnehaha Falls Landscape, owner of Giving Tree Gardens, founder of Bee Safe Minneapolis, a certified soil life consultant and the author of the book “Healthy Home Landscapes.”

The April meeting begins with a club business meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. social and 7:30 p.m. program on Tuesday, April 2. In person at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 1212 Como Ave. (enter from Luther Place) or via Zoom. Email sapgaradenclub@gmail.com for the link.

U’s Mini-Medical School

Registration is open for the University of Minnesota’s free online Mini-Medical School series from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, April 17 and 24 and May 1.

The spring theme is “Mind Matters: The Brain and Mental Health.” Although there is medical school in the series title, information is presented in a format for the general public. Weekly topics:

• Decoding the Brain: Basics and development (April 17)

• Multi-faceted: Depression and mental health (April 24)

• The Aging Mind: Navigating mental wellness in later years (May 1)

Register at clinicalaffairs.umn.edu/mini-medical-school.

Women’s Drum Center

Spring brings a new workshop and a new drum series to the Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave. W. womendrumcenter.org.

Djembe improvisation and soloing: A rare opportunity to elevate one’s djembe skills in a two-part workshop under the guidance of seasoned drummer Dan Engebretson. 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April 6 and 13. Limited space; some drumming experience suggested. Registration required. $50.

Drum line camp II: A new four-part drum series for age 16 and older who have some stick drum experience and want to up their game. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mondays, April 22 and 29 and May 6 and 13. Class size limited; preregistration required. $60.

Senior activities

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors’ calendar for April features a mix of in-person, virtual and hybrid activities. Unless specified, registration is not necessary.

In-person activities include:

• Exercise: 1 to 2 p.m., Fridays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St.

• Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, April 8, at Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave. Open to all.

• Handiwork group: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 11, at the Finnish Bistro, 2264 Como Ave.

• Healthcare directive workshop: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, at the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. Drop in to fill out a healthcare directive. Free.

• Blood pressure clinic: 3 to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, at Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

• Card-making class: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, at Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave.

• Dinner theater: “Til Beth Do Us Part,” a romantic comedy, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 18, Plymouth Playhouse. Free admission only with pre registration. Limited tickets available. Call 651-642-9052 to register and reserve a place on the bus.

• Game Day: 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, April 23, at Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave.

• Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance: 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, April 23 and 30, and Thursday, April 25, at The Legends at Berry, 777 Berry St. Call 651-642-9052 to register.

Hybrid:

• Caregiver Support Group: Noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 4. In-person meeting at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., or via Zoom. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for Zoom link.

Virtual (Call the office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions.)

• Chair Yoga: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Mondays, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

• Lunch Bunch: Noon to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, April 10 and 24.

Kathy Henderson lives in St. Paul and is a freelance writer for the Bugle.