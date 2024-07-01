Events and More

Compiled by Kathy Henderson

4th in the Park

Celebrate the 77th anniversary of 4th in the Park festivities. Find the full schedule of events at 4thinthepark.org.

Highlights include: Fun run (registration required), parade (11 a.m.) along Como Avenue from Luther Place to Langford Park, bandstand program (noon), children’s activities (1 to 4 p.m.), food trucks and music (1-2 p.m., Pig’s Eye Jass Band; 2:15-3:15 p.m., Ticket to Brasil Quartet; 3:30-4:30 p.m., The Foxgloves; 4:45-6 p.m., Light of the Moon Trio) at Langford Park, Langford Parkway and Knapp Street.

Sponsors include the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation, St. Paul Parks and Recreation and Sunrise Banks.

Bell Museum

Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays. Closed Thursday, July 4. See website for various admission charges: 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W. bellmuseum.umn.edu.

Super solar Saturday: noon to 1 p.m., Saturdays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27. Expert astronomy staff on the observation deck guide safe solar observation and teach about our closest star. This in-person event is included in the cost of regular admission.

Star party: 9:30 to 11 p.m., Friday, July 19. Drop in for hands-on activities and demonstrations. If there are clear skies, look through high-powered telescopes at astronomical objects. Typically, free planetarium shows are offered first come, first served.

Exhibit: “Beading the Wildflowers of Minnesota,” by Alicia De La Cruz (Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and descendant of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe) closes Sunday, July 21. Drawing on Ojibwe beading traditions that feature stylized floral forms, De La Cruz’s intricate beading focuses on 16 wildflowers that are native to Minnesota and useful to Ojibwe peoples. Coloring sheets by De La Cruz also available.

boréal Art Loft

Cindy Jacobs, a St. Paul illustrator and designer, is the boréal Art Loft’s July featured artist. Influenced by her Nebraska farm childhood and grandmothers’ flower gardens, Jacobs’ said she has a passion for nature and color, and seeks to bring a creative and thoughtful insights to her work.

The Art Loft is open during regular store hours:10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 2276 Como Ave. https://shop.boreal.life/.



Como Park

Summer flower show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 22 in the Sunken Garden area of the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive. Expect to see floral favorites such as petunias, begonias, impatiens, coleus, salvia and verbena on display.

Groovin’ in the Garden:

The annual summer music series continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through July 24 in front of the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory. July 3, Craig Clark Blues Band (blues, funk, soul); July 10, The Foxgloves (folk and Americana and country twang); July 17, Ben Cook-Feltz (Americana, folk, indie, pop, rock); July 24, School of Rock (St. Paul and Plymouth house bands). Free. comozooconservatory.org.

Beauty and the Beast: Staged by the Rosetown Playhouse at 7 p.m. July 11-13 and July 19-20 and at 1 p.m. Sundays, July 14 and 21, Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N. Tickets, $10-$20, available at the door or online at rosetownplayhouse.org.

Dock & Paddle’s Summer Series:

The annual summer performance series’ schedule at Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N. can be found online at dockandpadddle.com. Free.

Neighbors of Alden Square Park.

All events happen at Alden Square Park, 1169 Gibbs Ave. Children and pets are always welcome.

July 12 from 6 to 7 p.m., Summer potluck, bring a dish to share and your beverage.

7 to 8 p.m. Irish music concert by Dunquin.

July 17, 7 p.m. History Night with Kristin Anderson. She will share information about the parks in St. Anthony Park. Dessert bars served, bring your beverage.

Community Sing

Musician Dan Chouinard and singer-songwriter Ann Reed will lead a community sing-along at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 2136 Carter Ave. Weather permitting, the July singalong will be outdoors on the front steps and lawn. Free.

Gibbs Farm

July and August hours: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Guided tours are offered on the hour or visit on your own. $10-$5; free for children 3 and under and Ramsey County Historical Society members. Free parking. Gibbs Farm: Pathways to Dakota & Pioneer Live, 2097 W Larpenteur Ave W., Falcon Heights. https://rchs.com/gibbs-farm/.

Make a flower press: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Also offered 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Assemble a press and use materials collected at Gibbs to decorate it (Mod Podge). No experience necessary.

Geared for adults and youth ages 12 and older; younger children are welcome to attend with an adult (anticipate they will need extra one-on-one help from their grown-up). Registration required: $25, one press per registration.

Women’s Drum Center

Drum basics: 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at 2242 University Ave. W. Explore both hand and stick drumming utilizing easy, energizing exercises to build skills. The focus is on having fun. Drums provided. $15. Register at womensdrumcenter.org.

Senior activities

The St. Anthony Park Area Seniors’ calendar for July features a mix of in-person and virtual activities. Unless specified, registration is not necessary. Office phone number: 651-642-9052.

In person activities include:

Walk with ease: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in July. Meet at Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N. Call the office to register.

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in July. Meet at Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Parkway N. Call the office to register. Tai Ji Quan: Moving for better balance. 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursday in July, except July 4, at The Legends at Berry, 777 Berry St.

Moving for better balance. 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursday in July, except July 4, at The Legends at Berry, 777 Berry St. Luncheon: India Palace, Roseville. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Contact the office to sign up.

India Palace, Roseville. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Contact the office to sign up. Handiwork group: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 11, St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave.

10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 11, St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave. Poetry group: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave.

9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave. Blood pressure clinic: 3 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

3 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St. Game Day: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at 2200 Hillside Ave.

Virtual:

Lunch Bunch: Noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 24. Call the office for connection instructions.

Kathy Henderson lives in St. Paul and is a freelance writer for the Bugle.