EVENTS AND MORE

Bell Museum

The Bell Museum is located at 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W. at Cleveland Ave. Regular admission, $15-$12; free for University of Minnesota students with ID; reduced prices for qualifying guests, as well as waived admission for Indigenous peoples. bellmuseum.umn.edu.

Winter Solstice Solar Observing: Saturday, Dec. 30, noon to 2 p.m. The sun is at its lowest point in the sky during this season, so the Bell Museum is celebrating with solar telescopes available in the Learning Landscape. This in-person event is included in regular admission.

“Secrets from a Forest” guest: Minnesota Youth Symphonies: Saturday, Dec. 30, Sunday, Dec. 31, Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. In-gallery performance by the Minnesota Youth Symphonies to celebrate the new planetarium show “Secrets from a Forest.”

Women’s Drum Center

Drumline Camp Level 1, a four-part drum series for women, takes place on Mondays, Jan. 22 and 29 and Feb. 5 and 12, at 2242 University Ave. W. Led by Jo Klein, participants are invited to cut loose with toms, snares and bass drums to explore this popular style of ensemble performance.

Have fun learning stick drum tips and techniques. No experience is necessary. Drums are provided. Fee: $60. Registration required: womensdrumcenter.org.

Como Zoo and Conservatory

Holiday flower show: Continues through Sunday, Jan. 7, at the Marjorie McNeel Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr. Regular hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A voluntary donation of $4 for adults and $2 for a child is appreciated, which helps care for plants and animals.

Music Under Glass: Various Sundays and Wednesdays from Jan. 7 through Feb. 7 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the tropical garden at the Marjorie McNeel Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr. No reservations required. Note: These concerts are standing-room only; no chairs available.

Scheduled: Sunday, Jan. 7, New Riverside Ramblers (Cajun dance music); Sunday, Jan. 14 TBA; Wednesday, Jan. 17 Mary Cutrufello (roots-rock singer-songwriter); Sunday, Jan. 21 The Bad Companions (roots-rock quartet); Wednesday, Jan. 24 The Sudden Lovelys (“aggressive folk” duo); Wednesday, Jan. 31 TBA; Sunday, Feb. 4 Andrea Lyn (musician, singer-songwriter); Wednesday, Feb. 7 Switchgrass (bluegrass). Updated schedule at comozooconservatory.org/como/winter-music-series.

Senior Strolls: Time set aside at the Marjorie McNeely Como Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, exclusively for ages 55 and older. Senior Stroll, a self-guided walk-through of Como Zoo and the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 9 to 10 a.m. Senior Sunset Stroll, Marjorie McNeely Conservatory only, Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Check-in at the main Visitor Center entrance. Admission is free. Reservations required: comozooconservatory.org/como/senior-strolls.

Gibbs Farm

Winter craft series: Dried orange garlands: Saturday, Jan. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Gibbs Farm’s red barn, 2097 Larpenteur Ave. W. Cozy, casual crafting to create a winter wall hanging with dried oranges, wooden beads and winter greenery. All supplies and tea, hot chocolate or a cranberry orange mocktail provided. This project is best for ages 12 and older; all children should be accompanied by an adult. $30. Registration required: rchs.com/event/dried-orange-garlands.

Como Park Ski Center

Weather permitting, “Mount Como” is scheduled to operate on various days and times through Monday, Feb. 19, at 1431 Lexington Parkway N. The ski center features two rope tows, a 150-foot vertical drop on 15 skiable acres, over 5K of groomed cross-country trails, lessons for all ages and skill levels, and ski and snowboard rentals. The chalet is located inside the golf course clubhouse. Hours vary, are weather-dependent and subject to change. Also, a St. Paul/Ramsey County mutual cross-country ski pass is required for ages 13 and up. Purchase online or in person.

Find details at stpaul.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/activities-events/winter-activities/downhill-skiing-snowboarding.

Senior activities

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors kicks off the new year with a mixture of in-person, virtual and hybrid activities. Unless specified, registration is not necessary.

In-person activities include:

• Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. The Legends at Berry (senior living building), 777 Berry St.

• Card-making class: Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave.

• Exercise: Fridays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. Lauderdale City Hall, 1891 Walnut St.

• Blood pressure clinic: Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 3 to 3:45 p.m., Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

• Game Day: Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave.

January hybrid:

• Caregiver Support Group: Thursday, Jan. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. In person at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., or call the office at 651-642-9052 for Zoom link.

Virtual: Call the office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions.

• Chair Yoga: Mondays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch Bunch: Wednesday, Jan. 3 and 24, noon to 1 p.m.

St. Anthony Park Library

Kathy Henderson lives in St. Paul and is a freelance writer for the Bugle.