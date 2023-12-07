Events and neighbors

St. Anthony Park Garden Club

Guest speaker Linda Black Elk (Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Lakota nations), an ethnobotanist and food sovereignty activist who specializes in teaching about culturally important plants and their uses as food and medicine, presents “Perennial Perfection—Medicinal Foods for Your Garden.” Business meeting, 6:30 p.m.; social time, 7 p.m.; program, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 2323 Como Ave. Free. Zoom link also available. Membership, $25–$5 at stanthonyparkgardenclub.com.

Bell Museum

The Bell Museum is located at 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W. at Cleveland Ave. Regular admission, $15–$12; free for University of Minnesota students with ID; reduced prices for qualifying guests, as well as waived admission for Indigenous peoples. bellmuseum.umn.edu.

December Star Party: Hands-on activities, demonstrations and high-powered telescope viewing (if clear skies) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and “Your Sky Tonight,” a short planetarium show at 7:10, 7:40 and 8:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Free with regular museum admission. Register online. Planetarium tickets will be in space available basis at the front desk.

Book launch: Photographer Travis Novitsky will give a talk about the book “Spirits Dancing: The Night Sky, Indigenous Knowledge, and Living Connections to the Cosmos,” which features his photographs and text by astrophysicist and artist Annette S. Lee. 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13. Register online for hybrid in person or Zoom access. The program will also be available on the Bell’s YouTube channel at a later date.

Winter Camps: STEM Safari for grades 1–2 and Snow Much Fun! for grades 3–5. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Dec. 29. $235–$215. Registration required.

boréal Art Loft

Opening reception for “Shadow Falls Arts Holiday Art Show” from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at boréal, 2276 Como Ave. The show runs through December and features a variety of art in a group show from Shadow Falls Arts, a St. Paul neighborhood group that celebrates arts and artists.

Como Zoo and Conservatory

Senior Stroll: Time set aside at the Marjorie McNeely Como Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, exclusively for ages 55 and older. Senior Stroll, 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6; Sunset Stroll, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20. Admission is free, but registration is required for 30-minute time slots at comozooconservatory.org/como/senior-strolls.

Como Park Ski Center

“Mount Como” is scheduled to open on Saturday, Dec. 9 (weather permitting) and operates on various days and times through Monday, Feb. 19, at 1431 Lexington Parkway N. The ski center features two rope tows, a 150-foot vertical drop on 15 skiable acres, over 5K of groomed cross-country trails, lessons for all ages and skill levels and ski and snowboard rentals.

The chalet is located inside the golf course clubhouse. Hours vary, are weather-dependent and subject to change. Also, a Saint Paul/Ramsey County mutual cross country ski pass is required for ages 13 and up. Purchase online or in person. Find more 2023-24 winter season details at

stpaul.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/activities-events/winter-activities/downhill-skiing-snowboarding.

Women’s Drum Center

Basic beginning drum class explores hand and stick drumming. Drums are provided. As always, the focus is on having fun. 5 to 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 11, at 2242 University Ave. W. $15. Register online at womensdrumcenter.org.

Senior activities

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors host a mixture of activities throughout December. Unless specified, registration is not necessary.

In-person activities include:

• Movie: Hitchcock’s “The Lady Vanishes”: Monday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave. Open to all.

• Blood Pressure clinic: Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 3 to 3:45 p.m., Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St.

December hybrid:

• Caregiver Support Group: Thursday, Dec. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. In-person at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., or via Zoom. Call the office at 651-642-9052 for Zoom link.

• Holiday concert with Elizabeth Lee: Friday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. In-person at Centennial United Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park Campus, 2200 Hillside Ave., or streaming live at facebook.com/sapaseniors.

Virtual: Call the office at 651-642-9052 for connection instructions.

• Chair Yoga: Mondays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch Bunch: Wednesday, Dec. 13, noon to 1 p.m.

St. Anthony Park Library

Kathy Henderson lives in St. Paul and is a freelance writer for the Bugle.