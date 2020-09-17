Expect owl for virtual poetry reading

An owl has accepted a neighborhood invitation to join a virtual poetry reading Monday, Sept. 14, at 7 pm. And why wouldn’t it? The bird’s affinity for a nature-themed event was obvious to poet Mimi Jennings of the climate action group Transition Town-All Saint Anthony Park. Its handlers at the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center agreed.

The feathered ambassador will share screen time with local poets Rose Costello, Alice Duggan, Mary Moore Easter, host Mimi Jennings, Carmon Johnson and Nicole Lynskey. A short open mic will follow.

For several years TT-ASAP has presented biannual, environment-themed readings at the former Micawber’s Bookstore and at CoCreatz. This is the first online session. It’s also its first collaboration with the Raptor Center on the University of Minnesota-­St. Paul campus, which, for a fee, now offers to upload a live “Zoomie Raptor” to any virtual get-together.

All are welcome to the free Zoom event. For link, an open mic slot, or questions, contact the host: Communications@TransitionASAP.org.