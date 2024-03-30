Saturday, March 30, 2024
Falcon HeightsNews

Falcon Heights mulls tweaks to State Fair traffic rules

28 Mar 2024

By Anne Holzman

In its continuing effort to make the most of the State Fair while minimizing its annoyances to surrounding neighborhoods, Falcon Heights is refreshing its Fair Task Force with an eye to proposing new rules.

Changes would likely affect parking, pedestrian safety and sanitation on streets near the fairgrounds, possibly during other large events as well as the two-week State Fair.

A State Fair Task Force convened last summer to study the history of the city’s Fair experiences and gather information. The group met with the Fair’s leadership team headed by new CEO Renee Alexander, conducted a survey of residents, met with District 10 Council neighbors in St. Paul and drew up a list of recommendations.

That group finished its work with a report to the City Council at its Feb. 7 work session. From that discussion came a proposal to extend the task force for two more years. The proposal was formally adopted a week later at the council’s regular meeting.

Some proposed measures, such as changes to parking rules on city streets, would require council action. Others, such as getting the word out or managing noise and trash, might depend more on the city’s relationships with the Fair and other entities.

The task force plans to meet monthly through 2025. Information about the group’s work can be found under “City Commissions” on the Falcon Heights website at falconheights.org. 

Anne Holzman is a freelance writer who covers Falcon Heights government news for the Bugle.

Anne Holzman is a freelance writer and editor in Bloomington, Minnesota. She lived in St. Anthony Park for many years and got involved in the Bugle upon discovering that the editor at that time lived next door to her on Scudder Street. She has covered city and political news and written features for the Bugle for about 20 years now. She has also worked for the Pioneer Press and is on the editorial staff of Korean Quarterly. She started her reporting career after college at The Hawk Eye in Burlington, Iowa. When she’s not hounding news, Anne plays violin in the St. Paul Civic Symphony, indexes books occasionally, gardens, and enjoys family life with her spouse and three teen/young-adult children.

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Upcoming Events

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

Lawson Art Gallery

University of Minnesota St. Paul Student Center 2017 Buford Avenue, St. Paul, MN, United States

Artistic Tapestry: Connecting Voices, Forms and Human Nature: Works by emerging artists Analeise Marie Jorvi-Beamer (textiles), Layl McDill (polymer clay), Alice Blessing (vibrant portraits) and Wynn Davis (mixed media and...

Read More

Spring Egg Hunt

Kids can search for eggs and everyone can enjoy coffee, tea, orange juice and rolls.

Free

Event Series Chair yoga

Chair yoga

Zoom Zoom - Digital Meeting, St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

Online chair yoga class taught be a certified instructor.

Free

Upcoming Bugle Deadlines

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are usually completed two to three days after publication.

  • May (Home & garden Guide): Deadline, April 10
  • June (SAP Festival Guide): Deadline, May 8
  • July (Graduation Recognition): Deadline, June 12
SUBMIT your story

Get Our Newsletter