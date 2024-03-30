Falcon Heights mulls tweaks to State Fair traffic rules

By Anne Holzman

In its continuing effort to make the most of the State Fair while minimizing its annoyances to surrounding neighborhoods, Falcon Heights is refreshing its Fair Task Force with an eye to proposing new rules.

Changes would likely affect parking, pedestrian safety and sanitation on streets near the fairgrounds, possibly during other large events as well as the two-week State Fair.

A State Fair Task Force convened last summer to study the history of the city’s Fair experiences and gather information. The group met with the Fair’s leadership team headed by new CEO Renee Alexander, conducted a survey of residents, met with District 10 Council neighbors in St. Paul and drew up a list of recommendations.

That group finished its work with a report to the City Council at its Feb. 7 work session. From that discussion came a proposal to extend the task force for two more years. The proposal was formally adopted a week later at the council’s regular meeting.

Some proposed measures, such as changes to parking rules on city streets, would require council action. Others, such as getting the word out or managing noise and trash, might depend more on the city’s relationships with the Fair and other entities.

The task force plans to meet monthly through 2025. Information about the group’s work can be found under “City Commissions” on the Falcon Heights website at falconheights.org.

