Saturday, March 30, 2024
Falcon HeightsNews

Falcon Heights, St. Anthony begin police talks

28 Mar 2024

By Anne Holzman,
News analysis

The city of Falcon Heights is in talks with St. Anthony about possibly hiring its municipal neighbor for police services.

That was the arrangement in 2016 when Philando Castile was shot and killed in Falcon Heights by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. A Ramsey County jury acquitted Yanez of second-degree manslaughter; St. Anthony police fired him.

In the wake of the shooting, the St. Anthony City Council decided to stop providing police services to Falcon Heights. Since 2018, Falcon Heights has relied on annual contracts with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) for services such as animal control, enforcement of city ordinances and crime investigations, but that arrangement has been unsatisfactory to both sides.

Falcon Heights city leaders have worked with the Castile family to heal the painful memories. A task force submitted recommendations to make Falcon Heights more inclusive and safer for all. A Peace Garden memorial was established at the site of the killing on Larpenteur Avenue. Each year, the city and the Castile family remember the date of Philando’s death with a unity and peace picnic.

Meanwhile, St. Anthony police have completed trainings and policy updates intended to improve their performance. At a Feb. 14 meeting of the Falcon Heights City Council, council member Melanie Leehy, who co-chaired the inclusion task force and has developed a friendship with the Castile family, expressed appreciation for the work that St. Anthony police have done since the shooting.

At a Feb. 7 joint meeting of the two city councils, Falcon Heights council member Eric Meyer said that while knocking on doors as a candidate, he’d heard from constituents that they missed having personal relationships with St. Anthony’s officers. Council members said the officers would knock on doors as part of the policing decision process.

The earliest possible start date for a contract between the two cities would be January 2025.

Currently, St. Anthony provides police services in Lauderdale, but Falcon Heights is significantly larger, and St. Anthony would have to grow its force in order to add services there.

St. Anthony City Manager Charlie Yunker told the Bugle in early March, “Right now both councils are focused on community engagement to gather feedback and ultimately determine if this is the right move for both communities. Should the decision be a yes, then we will shift to determining what implementation would look like.”

Yunker said he expected both cities to review feedback from their respective communities during April.

Asked why Falcon Heights now appears ready to consider re-entering the relationship, City Administrator Jack Linehan said, “The timing of reaching out to St. Anthony Village made sense. We are in a one-year interim contract with the RCSO. We were in conversations last year with the City of St. Paul, but we couldn’t get the levels of liability coverage they needed.

“We knew that both Falcon Heights and St. Anthony Village would need to have an extensive community engagement process due to past trauma—from residents, councils, officers and the greater community,” Linehan explained. “It’s by no means the easy option, but it is our best option to work with a department whose vision aligns with what our residents are seeking from a police department.” 

Anne Holzman is a freelance writer who covers Falcon Heights government news for the Bugle.

Anne Holzman is a freelance writer and editor in Bloomington, Minnesota. She lived in St. Anthony Park for many years and got involved in the Bugle upon discovering that the editor at that time lived next door to her on Scudder Street. She has covered city and political news and written features for the Bugle for about 20 years now. She has also worked for the Pioneer Press and is on the editorial staff of Korean Quarterly. She started her reporting career after college at The Hawk Eye in Burlington, Iowa. When she’s not hounding news, Anne plays violin in the St. Paul Civic Symphony, indexes books occasionally, gardens, and enjoys family life with her spouse and three teen/young-adult children.

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Upcoming Events

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

Lawson Art Gallery

University of Minnesota St. Paul Student Center 2017 Buford Avenue, St. Paul, MN, United States

Artistic Tapestry: Connecting Voices, Forms and Human Nature: Works by emerging artists Analeise Marie Jorvi-Beamer (textiles), Layl McDill (polymer clay), Alice Blessing (vibrant portraits) and Wynn Davis (mixed media and...

Read More

Spring Egg Hunt

Kids can search for eggs and everyone can enjoy coffee, tea, orange juice and rolls.

Free

Event Series Chair yoga

Chair yoga

Zoom Zoom - Digital Meeting, St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

Online chair yoga class taught be a certified instructor.

Free

Upcoming Bugle Deadlines

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are usually completed two to three days after publication.

  • May (Home & garden Guide): Deadline, April 10
  • June (SAP Festival Guide): Deadline, May 8
  • July (Graduation Recognition): Deadline, June 12
SUBMIT your story

Get Our Newsletter