Fall into new books in September

By David Enyeart

of Next Chapter Booksellers

There’s nothing we like more than talking about books and new releases for you to discover here at Next Chapter Booksellers.

September is full of great new books. Mary Roach is back with “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” a funny and thought-provoking look at jaywalking moose, trespassing squirrels and murderous trees. Sarah Kieffer follows up her hit cookbook “100 Cookies” with “Baking for the Holidays.” And acclaimed poet Joy Harjo turns to memoir in “Poet Warrior.”

That’s just a tiny fraction of what’s waiting for you here. Come in and browse or ask us for a recommendation.

Meanwhile, here are a few other recent book releases you might like:

Mary Trump’s first book “Too Much and Never Enough” was a bombshell. A trained psychologist, she profiled the personality of Donald Trump, her famous uncle, and its impact on her family. Now in “The Reckoning,” she looks at the repercussions for the country as a whole and how we can recover and even heal.

We loved Peter Heller’s novel “The River,” a white-knuckle story of wilderness survival set along the Maskwa River in northern Canada. Heller is back with “The Guide,” another heart-pounding story of shocking menace amid the natural beauty, this time in Colorado.

Lemony Snicket returns with his first book in six years. “Poison for Breakfast” is the story of a single, fateful day in the life of Lemony Snicket. A puzzling note appears under his door. It reads, “You had poison for breakfast.” Snicket spends the rest of the novel following a winding trail of clues to solve the mystery of his own demise.

And we couldn’t be more excited that “Adulthood Rites,” a novel from Octavia Butler which was long-unavailable, is on our shelves again. This sci-fi classic is full of Butler’s trademark gorgeous prose and keen social commentary.

New books also are available now in two long-running mystery series. Louise Penny brings back Chief Inspector Armand in “The Madness of Crowds,” and Minnesota’s (and Como Park’s) own William Kent Krueger has just published “Lightning Strike,” a gripping prequel to his acclaimed Cork O’Connor series.

And Paula Hawkins, the author of “Girl on a Train,” is back with a twisty standalone thriller, “A Slow Fire Burning.”

Of course, we can’t help but suggest a few offbeat staff favorites. Silvia Morena-Garcia, author of the delightfully creepy “Mexican Gothic,” takes readers to Mexico City, right into the middle of the political turmoil of the 1970s in “Velvet Was the Night.” It blends intrigue and romance in a frothy, atmospheric thrill ride of a novel.

And history podcaster extraordinaire Mike Duncan has written a biography of the Marquis de Lafayette: “Hero of Two Worlds.” It is a vivid portrait of a fascinating man living in even more exciting times. n

David Enyeart has worked in the book industry for more than 25 years and is currently the manager at Next Chapter Booksellers in St. Paul.