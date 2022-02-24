February 2022 Midpoint for the Bugle￼

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information, since the publication of our February issue:

Special Good Acre lunch

The Good Acre, a Falcon Heights-based nonprofit food hub, will host its “Dead of Winter Virtual Luncheon” on Friday, Feb. 25, featuring a -course meal delivered to you by Chowgirls Catering and a chat with Yia Vang on all things local food.

Participants will receive a specially curated gift box including products from Intelligent Nutrients to help them create their in-home luncheon and support Good Acre’s largest fundraiser of the year. For further information or to purchase tickets go to the www.goodacre.org



Community singalong Feb. 21

Ann Reed and Dan Chouinard will hold their monthly YouTube community sing-along at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21. To catch the sing-along go to Ann’s YouTube page at

Food scrap volunteers sought

Ramsey and Washington counties will roll out a new food scraps pick-up program in late 2022 and into 2023.

The counties are seeking trial participants to help test the program’s user experience. Participation requires two virtual meetings and two weeks of collecting food scraps and taking photos and/or videos of that experience. Participants will receive a $150 Visa gift card as compensation.

People from a variety of backgrounds (family size, age, race, etc.) who do or do not collect food scraps are invited to participate. To learn more go to this link. Learn more and sign up.

Online “Great Decisions” series returns

The annual “Great Decisions” online series, which examines the most critical issues facing Americans, returns to the Ramsey County Library this spring. The programs are scheduled for several Fridays from 12:3a0 to 2 p.m.

On March 4, University of Minnesota adjunct professor John Oswald will talk about “Global Chains and National Security.” Oswald, who works in the fields of community health and epidemiology, will discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted international economic interdependence and global supply chains.

To participate in these programs, register in advance for the event on our website or call the library at 651-724-6001. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Copies of the Great Decisions briefing book are available for checkout at the Ramsey County Library. Series sponsors are the Osher Lifelong Learning Center of the University of Minnesota, Global Minnesota and the Foreign Policy Association