February Midpoint Report

Here is the latest “Bugle Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information since the publication of our February issue:

Philando Castile

Falcon Heights Council weighs Castile honorary street naming

At its Feb. 24 meeting, the Falcon Heights City Council is expected to consider naming a stretch of Larpenteur Avenue in honor of Philando Castile, who was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in 2016.

Advocates presented a petition at the Dec. 16 City Council meeting seeking “to make a portion of Larpenteur Avenue West ‘Philando Castile Memorial Avenue’.” The memorial naming would run between Fulham and Fry streets, about a mile and a half section.

Mayor Randy Gustafson emphasized, in comments to the Bugle in early February, that the honorary name “is not a renaming.” An honorary street name is usually identified by signs added to the original name, rather than by changing the official name. The honorary name would not affect residential or business addresses on Larpenteur Avenue.

The city would order, install and maintain the signs and take on all associated costs. City Administrator Sack Thongvanh said if the council adopts the proposal, they’ll likely plan an installation event coordinated with Castile’s family.

-Anne Holzman

School applications

The Twin Cities German Immersion School, a public charter school, is accepting applications for its lottery admission. The lottery deadline is Feb. 22. TCGIS, located in St. Paul, is a public school with about 585 students that focuses on educating the whole child through German language immersion. To learn more, go to TCGIS.org.

Ash Wednesday

St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church,2323 Como Ave., is offering drive-by imposition of ashes for Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season. All three of the church’s pastors will be outside masked and wearing gloves to offer the imposition of ashes on hands.

Drive-by times for imposition of ashes are noon to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. at the Luther Seminary/ Zvago parking lot (right off of Luther Place). Participants are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance.

A live Zoom service for Ash Wednesday will be available at 7:30 p.m. Please find the link for this service at: https://www.saplc.org/Church-At-Home

League of Women Voters program

The League of Women Voters St. Paul is hosting a program titled“Civics in Our Schools: What’s Going On?” at 7 p.m., Feb. 23, via Zoom presenting a panel of educators, experts and students.

This program will focus on civics education in St. Paul Public Schools and revised civics standards, which are part of the Minnesota K-12 Academic Standards for Social Studies.

The link for registration will be posted on the League of Women Voters of St. Paul website (www.lwvsp.org) and on LWVSP social media.

Coming in the March Bugle

The next edition of the Bugle is scheduled to start reaching readers at the end of this month and into the early part of March. Our annual Wellness section will take a look at how fitness and health centers are faring in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll also have eating tips from local dietician Jenni Wolf in recognition of National Nutrition Month.

A few other stories include: An update on what is happening with the former TIES building in Falcon Heights, a report on two high school debaters from Como Park High and one young man’s teaching gig that has him currently living in St. Anthony Park and teaching students in Myanmar.