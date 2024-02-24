February Midpoint

Here is the Bugle’s latest Midpoint, a mid-month web report on some local news and information since the publication of our February issue:

Community sing tonight (Feb. 19 )

Musician Dan Chouinard and singer-songwriter Ann Reed will lead an in-person, free community sing-along at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at St Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 2136 Carter Ave.

St. Matthew’s is located on the corner of Carter and Chelmsford avenues. Enter the church through the Chelmsford Avenue entrance for the sing-along.

Special Como history presentation

The Como Neighborhood History Project will hold a program titled “Meet St. Paul’s Black Rosies, WWII Heroes Who Made Munitions and History” from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday Feb. 24 at the Como Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Parkway.

Como neighbor Jeremiah Ellis takes you inside the Twin Cities Ordnance Plant, where African American women made bullets fly and shattered racial barriers. Discover their inspiring narratives, accentuated by pictures from their lives.

League of Women Voters program

The League of Women Voters St. Paul will present “Where Does Your Child Go to School?” at 7 p.m., Tuesday Feb. 27. This online program will feature three educators discussing Minnesota’s public charter school system and recent news in this field.

Panel participants are: Jon Schroeder, a recent Senior Fellow with Education Evolving (EE); Carrie Bakken, one of the first teachers at the chartered Avalon School; and Tony Simmons, executive director at the High School for Recording Arts.

Interested participants can register on Zoom at this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X0O1-O_-QPi0lJjNYx7waw . The webinar will be rebroadcast through program partners, SCCTV and SPNN.

Bugle poetry contest coming

Get ready dear readers.

The Bugle is conducting its 14th annual poetry contest in conjunction with National Poetry Month in April.

This year we are asking contestants to draft poems drawing inspiration from the words “civility” and “gratitude.” The deadline for all poems, which must be submitted by email, is 5 p.m. Friday, March 8.

Our contest is open to people, high school age and older, with the first-place winner receiving $50 and publication of their poem in our April issue of the Bugle. We will also publish the second- and third-place winning entries.

Here are our contest guidelines:

—We want to read poems that address “civility” and/or “gratitude”

—Poems can take any form you choose.

—The words “civility” and “gratitude” do not have to appear in your poem. Use them to draw inspiration and take your poem in any direction.

—The contest is limited to one entry per person. Deadline to receive entries is Friday, March 8.

—The contest is open to all Bugle readers. Current Bugle employees, Park Press board members and their families are not eligible to enter.

—Send poems to editor@parkbugle.org.

—In the subject line of your email, please put in the words “Poetry contest entry.” And please send all poems via email.

Poems will be judged anonymously by a local poet.

Como girls basketball

The Como High School girls basketball team is posting a solid season this year.

But sometimes, the Cougars hit a bump along the way. In early February, the Como girls lost 83 to 63 to Robbinsdale Cooper.

High scorer for Cooper was Somah Kamara with 44 points while freshman Naijiona Shaw topped Cougar scorers with 21 points.

Bugle freelance photographer Lou Micheals caught the action. Look for his pictures in the Bugle photo gallery.

Midpoint Report compiled by Bugle editor Scott Carlson.