Friday, April 26, 2024
History

Final SAP history talk

26 Apr 2024

By Mary Mergenthal

The final session in the St. Anthony Park architecture and history series will be an introduction to the basics of researching the history of your house.

Series presenter and Augsburg University professor Kristin Anderson will talk about how property records, building permit information and other sources can be used to learn about previous residents of your home.

Anderson’s talk will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, at event sponsor St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave. Afterwards, treats are served and there is time to visit.

Besides being held live at the church, the talk can also be accessed live online, with a recording available for one week after the session.

Use the SAPLC YouTube channel at Bit.ly/Sap-history. You can also get to the church’s YouTube channel by clicking through from Saplc.org to the Worship link, and then to the live stream link. 

Mary Mergenthal is a former Park Bugle editor and is currently the newspaper’s obits editor.

Mary Mergenthal, a past Bugle editor, has for many years been the Bugle obituary editor, operating from her home.

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Upcoming Events

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

2nd Thursday Forum:  Goodbye Lawn, Hello Garden

St. Anthony Park Branch Library 2245 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, State, United States

Goodbye Lawn, Hello Garden We can help heal our environment by replacing turf grass with insect-friendly lawns including pollinator and native gardens.  “Organic Bob” Dahm will demonstrate options for new...

Read More

Event Series Chair yoga

Chair yoga

Zoom Zoom - Digital Meeting, St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

Online chair yoga class taught be a certified instructor.

Free

Shake your sillies out! playtime

St. Anthony Park Branch Library 2245 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, State, United States

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, March 1, 8 and 15. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library’s auditorium for children ages 2 to 5. Little ones can...

Read More

Upcoming Bugle Deadlines

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are usually completed two to three days after publication.

  • May (Home & garden Guide): Deadline, April 10
  • June (SAP Festival Guide): Deadline, May 8
  • July (Graduation Recognition): Deadline, June 12
SUBMIT your story

Get Our Newsletter

Local Sponsors