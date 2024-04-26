Final SAP history talk

By Mary Mergenthal

The final session in the St. Anthony Park architecture and history series will be an introduction to the basics of researching the history of your house.

Series presenter and Augsburg University professor Kristin Anderson will talk about how property records, building permit information and other sources can be used to learn about previous residents of your home.

Anderson’s talk will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, at event sponsor St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave. Afterwards, treats are served and there is time to visit.

Besides being held live at the church, the talk can also be accessed live online, with a recording available for one week after the session.

Use the SAPLC YouTube channel at Bit.ly/Sap-history. You can also get to the church’s YouTube channel by clicking through from Saplc.org to the Worship link, and then to the live stream link.

Mary Mergenthal is a former Park Bugle editor and is currently the newspaper’s obits editor.