From the desk of the editor￼

By Scott Carlson

Changes on the Bugle board

By the time you see this issue of the Park Bugle, Park Press Inc. will be one month into our 2022-2023 fiscal year.

On July 1, we officially added three new members to our volunteer Bugle board of directors: Michelle Christianson, Jane Turk and Deena Winter.

Leaving our board after serving two consecutive terms is Beth Magistad, who spearheaded our recent annual fundraisers and also served on the board’s executive committee.

We also bid adieu to Michael Smith, who admirably served more than a year on the Bugle board helping with our business outreach. Michael recently resigned early from his term to attend to additional family duties with the arrival of a newborn son.

We will miss Beth Magistad and Michael Smith from the Bugle board. We thank them for their fine service and wish them the best in all their future endeavors.

Meanwhile, here is a snapshot of our awesome new board members:

Michelle Christianson told us she has lived in St. Anthony Park for 47 years, during which time she taught piano lessons (until retirement in 2015). She is married, with two children and one grand-child, but said she counts her many piano students as “her children” too. She wrote for the Bugle for 30 years and drove Meals on Wheels for that same amount of time.

Michelle has been a volunteer with, among others, St. Anthony Park Area Seniors, Schubert Club and at her church. Her hobbies include curling, piano, gardening, traveling and walking.

Jane Turk has lived in St. Anthony Park since 2011, and recently made the move with her family from the southern to the northern part of the neighborhood. Her career combines more than 15 years as a journalism and media studies educator with over a decade of experience designing and facilitating professional development for faculty and staff in higher education.

Jane has taught at Hunter College of the City University of New York, Marymount Manhattan College, Lake Forest College, DePaul University, Normandale Community College and Hamline University. Currently, she works at the American Association of Colleges & Universities as a program manager for diversity, equity and student success where she focuses on AAC&U’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Centers initiative

Deena Winter, a native of North Dakota, moved to St. Anthony Park in 2017 with her husband Scott, son Jacob and cat Watson.

“I was attracted by the neighborhood’s quiet streets, dirt track and shake sided-homes,” said Jane, who has been a journalist for more than 30 years. Her stories have appeared in, among others, the Denver Post, Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Los Angeles Times. She recently joined the Minnesota Reformer, an online news outlet.

“I offered to serve on the (Bugle) board of directors because I strongly believe in local journalism, and am happy to do anything I can to help it survive and thrive,” Deena said.

We are confident that these new directors will make great contributions to the Bugle board.

Remembering Gloria Livingston

Take a peek at the obituaries in this issue of the Bugle. As always, we remember many extraordinary people.

But one, in particular, caught my attention: Gloria Hutchinson Livingston, a longtime teacher from Falcon Heights.

Her obituary, in part read: “Besides being an inspiration to her students, Gloria was devoted to love, curiosity, aesthetics, social justice, her church and its choir, a life of learning, the outdoors, gardening, travel, good wine, seasonal food, hosting and fostering the power of family and fellowship.”

Gloria’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Aug. 10, at First Congregational Church of Minnesota, 500 8th S.E. Ave. Minneapolis.

And here’s what I found very sweet: “Per Gloria’s request: please do not mourn in black but come in color to celebrate. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please extend remembrances to fortheloveofgloria@gmail.com, call your mothers, take time for your friends, travel with intention, savor a delicious meal in good company and order an extra meal to-go to savor tomorrow in honor of Gloria.”

Some beautiful words to contemplate.

Scott Carlson is managing editor of the Bugle. Bugle freelancer Anne Holzman contributed to this report.