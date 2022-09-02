From the Desk of the Editor￼

By Scott Carlson

Changing seasons

As this issue of the Bugle reaches your mailboxes or our distribution sites around town, the summer of 2022 is heading towards sunset and we will soon be greeting fall.

I am always sad to see summer go as it represents, for me, mostly good times: warm weather, ballgames, picnics, tennis, outdoor band concerts, vacations, Fourth of July parades and host of other fun activities.

In our September issue, we grab onto the last bit of summer with a nod to the Minnesota State Fair. Our coverage includes a look at a few of the new foods at the Great Minnesota Get Together and insights from local folks who participate in baking and crop art competitions and their dreams of claiming blue ribbon recognition.

Meanwhile, as summer is waning, I do enjoy the changing seasons. I think of this as a time of transitions and new opportunities. For scores of families, September marks the time for back to school. In this edition of the Bugle, we have a report from freelance nutrition writer Jenni Wolf on new, healthy snacks you can pack for kids and adults on the grow or on the go. We also have a news update from a couple of schools and we will have more in the October issue.

You will also find interesting stories about new businesses (freelancer Sarah CR Clark writes about The Makery) and a report from Como Park High School social studies teacher Eric Erickson on his African teaching adventure this summer.

This issue of the Bugle also is significant for me. It marks my completion of four years as managing editor of your fine community newspaper.

I am happy to report the Bugle is enjoying continued success. That’s despite the challenges that Covid-19 has had on our community and businesses during the peak of the pandemic and the generally tough economic environment for newspapers across the nation.

In just the span of a couple years, we have gone from fears that we might have to undertake cost cutting to now furthering plans to extend our reach online and through social media and are considering ways we can deepen and broaden our coverage.

We will, of course, continue to focus on one of our key missions: To strengthen and connect the community through local news and storytelling that transform readers into neighbors.

But this fiscal year, which began July 1, we are especially endeavoring to beef up coverage of southern St. Anthony Park, with all of its new housing development. In fact, we have received a grant from the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation to help us achieve that goal.

We also hope to strengthen coverage of other areas of Bugleland too — Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale. This means not only more stories but stories that recognize the changing diversity of our area.

Last, but not least, we recognize that the newspaper industry is evolving. The print edition of the newspaper will remain, for the foreseeable future, our key vehicle to share news and information.

But we are devoting more attention to our Bugle website and growing social media presence

(including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), reflecting our commitment to stay abreast of the various ways to stay connected with our readers and viewers.

Another way we can improve the Bugle is to broaden our roster of freelance writers and photographers. In this issue and future ones, look for new bylines to appear in the Bugle.

And if you are interested in being a Bugle contributor, drop me a line at editor@parkbugle.org. Or call me at 651-646-5369.

At the end of the day, this is your community newspaper. Thanks for participating in the journey with us.

Scott Carlson is managing editor of the Bugle.