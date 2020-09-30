From the Desk of the Editor

By Scott Carlson

Bugle’s survey of readers and annual fundraising appeal

It is a busy time for the Bugle as we launch our annual fall fund appeal and forge ahead with a strategic review of our newspaper and its operations.

As we begin considering how to better serve our readers and communities, we are conducting a readers’ survey. The 13-question poll can be found on page 3 of this issue and is designed to help us learn what you think of the newspaper. What do you like best about the paper? What kind of news would you like to see more of? What, if anything, is missing?

We have already publicized our survey online and in Facebook posts. We hope to conclude the survey by Oct. 23. You can mail your completed surveys to us at Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108 or leave them at drop boxes at Park Service station, 2277 Como Ave. Survey participants are eligible to sign up for a prize drawing for a $50 gift card to Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market.

The readers’ survey comes on the heels of our board conducting a Leadership summit in late August for Bugle staffers and two reader listening sessions in September. We will share survey results and other findings as the weeks unfold. We anticipate wrapping up our strategic review by early 2021.

Meanwhile, the Bugle board is kicking off our 2020-21 fund appeal. (See below on this page.) Now, more than ever, during these uncertain times due to COVID-19, your financial support of the Bugle is critical in keeping the newspaper vibrant and strong.

While we are nonprofit organization, we are very much caught in tough economic times. You can make an online donation at https://www.parkbugle.org/. Click the green DONATE NOW button on the home page and scroll down. Or you can mail us a check to the Bugle’s PO box.

As always, we look forward to continuing to serve you and we appreciate your support and generous donations.

Food & Drink guide, election coverage and more

As we head into fall, this issue of the Bugle is jammed pack with news and information. First, our annual Food & Drink guide appears with an update on how some local restaurants are faring with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

We also are getting a jump on election season with stories on the races with the St. Paul School Board and the Lauderdale City Council. Because of space constraints, stories on state legislative races that are relevant to Bugle readers will be posted online at our Bugle website during October. Look for them at parkbugle.org.

Also, we feature Meghan Gordon in our new column called “People in Your Neighborhood.” Gordon, of St. Anthony Park, is taking her love of cooking and baking to a new level. All the way around, it’s a sweet tale.

If you know of someone who would make for an interesting mini-profile, please drop me a line at editor@parkbugle.org.

Upcoming Bugle deadlines

Here is a reminder of our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early. Aside from breaking news, most articles can be submitted ahead of the scheduled deadlines.

And again, our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper can take up to 10 business days because of recent problems with U.S. Postal Service deliveries. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are completed in three to four days after publication.

Issue Copy and ad deadlines Publication

Copy and ad

Issue deadlines Publication

November Oct. 14 Oct. 27

December Nov. 11 Nov. 24

(Holiday Guide)

January 2021 (tentative) Dec. 9 Dec. 22