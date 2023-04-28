From the Desk of the Editor

By Scott Carlson

A heartfelt thank you

When was the last time that someone expressed a heartfelt “thank you” to you?

I am not talking about a perfunctory, casual or obligatory thank you.

No, I am talking about an in-the-moment, deep sincere thank you that is full of reflective thought and gratitude.

Earlier this spring that’s what Tom Spreigl, the longtime co-owner of Tim & Tom Speedy Market did. He posted an in-depth thank you note on Facebook, celebrating his 45 years in the grocery business and acknowledging all of the people who have made that possible.

What follows is the bulk of Tom’s note of gratitude. It’s a celebration of his longevity and role in the Bugle community.

Speedy Market officially became Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market at 7 a.m. March 8, 1995.

Tom writes:

“It dawned on me recently that apart from March 8th being the 28th anniversary of Tim and I taking over Speedy Market, the month of March also marks 45 years since I began what ended up being my career at Speedy Market 8 over on Rice Street and Jessamine.

With all of these anniversaries and dates, it seemed as good a time as any to express my sincere and heartfelt gratitude for the numerous people in my life who have made this dream possible.

First, I need to thank Tim. Thank you for being the best business partner and friend I could have asked for. You can’t do much in this business alone, and if you don’t have the right people with you to accompany you on this journey, you probably won’t make it far.

I’m glad and fortunate to have been able to do this with Tim for 32 years, with 24 of those years as business partners. A special thanks needs to be given to Tim’s wife, Maria, for putting up with the endless hours Tim was with me at the store. I know they are and will continue to enjoy their much deserved retirement.

Without the help and guidance of Tim’s mother and father, Betty and Emmet Faacks, Tim and I wouldn’t have been able to serve the St. Anthony Park neighborhood and beyond. They played a major role in helping us get the deal done and open the doors. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to them.

An eternal and unending thanks to my parents, Herb and Marion Spreigl. They were the foundation for everything; making me the person that I am today.

Sadly, they weren’t able to see my success as a business owner, but mostly importantly my job as a husband and father. Though they may not be here to witness it, I know that they would be proud of their youngest son and look down with smiles and pride at what I’ve accomplished. Thank you. For everything.

A special thank you should also be extended to an unsung person in my life, my Aunt Margaret. She was such an important figure as a source of wisdom and comfort. Your light meant so much to me. Thank you.

The tapestry of Tim and Tom’s Speedy Market is not woven without the strong fabric of the people that help us maintain the business and keep the day to day operations going. There are so many to mention, but I am grateful for them all.

A very special thanks to Jesse Ross who was so vital to helping manage the store and was able to help maintain the daily grind of the store, especially if I were ever to be absent or out for a few days. Thank you — you truly left your mark in the Tim and Tom’s legacy. I hope you are having a great time in Alabama with your wife Lindsey and son Rocco.

The current staff is continuing our goal of excellent customer service and a pleasant shopping experience every time you walk through our doors. I am happy to say the future is very strong for Tim and Tom’s Speedy Market.

I would like to thank Al Zimmerman for doing an exceptional job of keeping the deli and meat department going strong and always going above and beyond the call of duty. With his ideas and deft skill, he will continue to build upon our famous deli program and help achieve what we thought could only be achieved in the halls of our grocery dreams. Thank you Al, words cannot express my gratitude.

When Tim decided to retire, we brought on Glen Wadie to take over meat cutting responsibilities. Together, Al and Glen continue to build upon what Tim started.

I’m fortunate to be able to work with my sons Jake and Ted. It can often be said that the best part of working in a family business is working with your family while the worst part of working in a family business is working with your family. I wouldn’t want to be on this journey with any other people, and I’m happy to have them by my side. They look forward to continuing Tim and Tom’s long into the future. I am so very proud of them. Thank you to Jake, his wife Rebecca, and Ted for helping continue my dream.

The relationship between a store and the neighborhood it operates in is a symbiotic one. None of this would be possible without the dedication, love, passion and commitment this neighborhood has given us over these years. They continue to believe in us, support us, give us ideas, as well as spread the word about the special culture and environment we have cultivated in this beautiful neighborhood in St. Paul. Thank you St. Anthony Park for everything you have given me and my family over these years. We wouldn’t be where we are now without you.

Last but not least, I need to thank the foundation of our family — my rock, the best friend I have ever had in this world, the love of my life for 42 years, Jackie. None of this would be possible without her.

I don’t think I’ll ever be able to thank you enough for always being there by my side every step of the way as well as the sacrifices you made and continue to make so I can live out this dream. It is only by action and my commitment to what we have built together that I can express how much you mean to me. Thank you for always being there for me. I know I will always have you in my corner. I couldn’t do this without you. I love you.

I look forward to many more years of memories ahead and to the bright future that lies ahead for both Saint Anthony Park and Tim and Tom’s Speedy Market.

Thank you! From the bottom of my heart,

Tom Spreigl