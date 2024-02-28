From the desk of the editor

By Scott Carlson

Bugle snags MNA honors

The Minnesota Newspaper Association recently named the Park Bugle as the recipient of five awards in the trade group’s 2022-23 Better Newspaper Contest.

For our scrappy band of freelancers and regular staffers, the Bugle’s fine showing is a testament to the talent and esprit de corps of our team members to our community monthly.

Here is a recap of the MNA awards presented to the Bugle, which competed in the class of “non-multi day publications with circulation over 7,000”:

• Second place in Typography and Design: Eddie Hofmeister and Wendy Holdman (Not Pictured) • Second place in self-­promotion or “house” ad: Wendy Holdman (Not Pictured)

• First place in advertising excellence: Eddie Hofmeister and Sonia Ellis • Second place in best advertisement: Eddie Hofmeister, Sonia Ellis and Wendy Holdman (not pictured)

• Second place in hard news: Courts/crime coverage — ­Gustav Demars and Scott Carlson

These awards reflect our staff’s talent and dedication to produce high-quality journalism for you, our readers.

In a special honor, the MNA welcomed me as one of five new inductees into its Half Century Club. The club recognizes members for 50 or more years of service to the newspaper profession. I am reticent to toot my own horn, so you can read more about my award from Bugle board presiding officer Helen Warren on this page.

The awards presentation took place in early February at the MNA’s latest annual convention in Brooklyn Center.

In the professional division, there were several hundred contestants vying for honors in more than 30 newspaper categories. The vast majority of those winners were from commercial newspapers with far more resources and revenue than the Bugle.

But there is a pride and esprit de corps that powers the Bugle. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, we believe the Bugle is the glue that connects people in our community, sharing news and information that turns readers into neighbors.

We look forward to serving you each and every month. And thanks for your ongoing support.

Scott Carlson is the managing editor of the Bugle.

Photo Cutline: The Bugle won home several awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s latest Better Newspaper Contest. Pictured (L to R) are Jenny Plott, Eddie Hofmeister, Sonia Ellis, Scott Carlson and Gustav Demars. Photo by Lou Michaels.