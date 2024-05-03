From the desk of the editor

By Scott Carlson

‘Buy Nothing Exchange’ coming May 4

In one of the more creative fundraisers to come down the road, five St. Anthony Park-area churches are banding together to help local people in need.

The five faith communities are hosting a “BUY NOTHING EXCHANGE” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Hampden Park on Raymond Avenue, across from Hampden Park Foods Co-op. The park is on a bus line.

The following items in good condition will be accepted: Clothing for babies and children; toys for kids of all ages; games of all kinds; fiction books for children, youth, teens and young adults; non-fiction books for kids of all ages or school books appropriate for pre-K–12th grade.

Drop off items at any of the five churches anytime they are open before May 3, or at Hampden Park during the May 4 event.

Church locations:

SAP United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave.;

St. Matthew’s Episcopal, 2136 Carter Ave.;

SAP Lutheran: 2323 Como Ave.;

Centennial United Methodist: 2200 W. Hillside Ave.;

St. Cecilia’s Catholic: 2357 Bayless Pl.

Any freewill donations should be made to the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation or Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul.

This fundraiser is just one more example how various nonprofits, civic organizations and churches are coming together to serve the St. Anthony Park community.

Blow to community journalism

In another bit of bad news for Minnesota journalism, the Star Tribune reported that eight community newspapers were expected to cease publishing at the end of April. The adversely affected publications include the Hutchinson Leader, Litchfield Independent Review, Chaska Herald, Chanhassen Villager, Jordan Independent, the Shakopee Valley News, Prior Lake American and Savage Pacer.

The closure of these eight newspapers comes as the result of a decision from their parent company, Denver-based MediaNews Group, which is owned by investment firm Alden Square Capital.

This news continues an alarming trend that Park Bugle presiding officer Helen Warren told our readers about last summer: “The Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University reported in 2022 that 2,500 local newspapers in the U.S., one-quarter of the total, have ceased publication since 2005. They predict that by 2025, one-third of current U.S. newspapers will close.”

During 2024, as the Bugle marks its 50th anniversary, our nonprofit publication offers a ray of hope that community newspapers can remain viable.

Blessed with a solid base of individual and business donors, the Bugle remains committed to sharing relevant and interesting news that turns readers into neighbors, and in doing so, building community.

It’s an endeavor that requires us to remain vigilant to our goal.

Comeback from COVID-19

No, that wasn’t recently an April Fool’s joke at the Colossal Café, 2315 Como Ave.

The popular SAP eatery now is open on Mondays!

Elizabeth Tinucci, owner of both Colossal Cafe locations (Como and Grand avenues), said that the decision was based on staffing.

“We needed the right, and the right amount of staff to sustain seven days and we have it now!” she told our freelancer Sarah CR Clark.

Tinucci said she intends to have Colossal Café open on Mondays—at the Como Avenue location only—for the foreseeable future.

Handling overflow copy

This edition of the Bugle marks our eighth consecutive month of producing a 20-page newspaper. Even with more pages, it remains a challenge to fit all of the news.

Please know that we do our best to get everyone’s announcements and news briefs in the paper. When that’s not possible, please know that we will be posting overflow copy to our Bugle website.

Scott Carlson is the managing editor of the Bugle.

Photo by Sarah CR Clark.