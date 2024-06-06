From the desk of the editor

By Scott Carlson

Another year down

With the imminent arrival of summer, the Bugle is also closing out its 2023-24 fiscal year.

We begin fiscal 2024-25 on July 1, paying homage to our 50th anniversary issue. Our July issue will mark the first of several stories over the next few months looking back at the history of the Bugle.

One of the Bugle’s most distinguished contributors, Adam Granger, will review some of his most memorable columns. With his ties to the old Prairie Home Companion radio show, Adam typifies what makes St. Anthony Park so special: It’s a community where people know one another as neighbors and feel a close bond to them.

There will also be stories from other notable Bugle contributors over the years including former editors like Dave Healy, Mary Mergenthal and Judy Woodward, long-time writer of the “Ask the Librarian” column.

St. Anthony Park is a community with a rich history of civic longevity. Besides the Bugle marking its 50th anniversary; the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival (which is set for June 1) will celebrate its 55th this year and the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation is already 25 years.

Another community institution, the St. Anthony Park Library Association, is marking its 90th anniversary. The library serves as the hub for many kid and adult community activities.

These days the Bugle is endeavoring to chronicle more information and news from Falcon Heights and Lauderdale. Currently, Anne Holzman is our chief freelance reporter for Falcon Heights and Lauderdale government news. But we also welcome other community-related news. Please send your news and story ideas to editor@parkbugle.org.

Eye on the prize

As I write this column, I am recovering from eye surgery.

On May 9, I had cataract surgery and a partial corneal transplant performed on my right eye from an expert team of doctors at the St. Paul Eye Clinic.

I am grateful that four days out from the operations, my surgery appears to be successful with my vision getting better each day.

The seeds for my surgeries were planted back in 2000 when I was playing tennis and got hit in the face with a tennis ball. The tennis ball struck and crushed my right eye, causing severe internal bleeding, a corneal abrasion and a corneal cataract.

After quick medical treatment and two weeks of restrictive activity to prevent further internal bleeding, I returned to work about two weeks later, lucky that I avoided going blind. After several weeks of recovery, I regained most of my vision, although it was somewhat diminished.

In the years following my accident, my eye doctor kept a close watch on my right-eye cataract. It remained stable for many years until it started significantly growing in the last two or three years.

Then, about a year ago, the eye doctors told me I also had something called Fuch’s dystrophy. My corneal cells were growing discolored and starting to make normal vision more difficult.

I procrastinated on whether to have the corneal transplant. As with any transplanted tissue, there is always the risk of infection and rejection.

But friends who have had this surgery encouraged me to proceed with it, attesting to the surgery’s high success rate that immensely benefited their vision.

I am grateful for all of the people who played a part in advising me, praying for me and those in the medical team who operated on my eye.

Meanwhile, I will be on medical leave until May 30.

Scott Carlson is the managing editor of the Bugle.