Gail Dennis

Gail Sporley Dennis, 90, died Sept. 16, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She grew up in St. Anthony Park, just steps from what is now Murray Middle school.

After graduating from University High School, she earned her education degree from Knox College in Illinois. She taught first grade in California before returning to the Twin Cities in 1961 to continue her teaching career at a number of schools, including the School for Young Children. She returned to St. Anthony Park in 1979.

She was a lifelong lover of wildlife and advocate for environmental conservation. She was also a caring friend with an infectious smile that welcomed new friends, even in her final years. Throughout her life, she enjoyed summers in the woods of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where her family has a long history at Sporley Lake.

She is survived by husband Richard, son Michael (Gerrie) and two grandchildren.

To offer memories, condolences or photos, please visit kudoboard.com/boards/ZBpLxKbR. Memorials preferred to the World Wildlife Fund, Sierra Club or an Alzheimer’s research-based charity. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.