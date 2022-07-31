Gloria Livingston￼

Gloria Hutchinson Livingston, née Wohlers, 71, Falcon Heights, died May 9, 2022, of cancer.

Gloria Jean was born to Howard and Jean Wohlers in Lake City. Her love of music and children sparked a lifelong passion to sing and teach.

Gloria graduated with a B. A. in elementary education from Augsburg College in 1970, received her certification at Macalester, then attended the University of Minnesota and later earned her master’s degree in education from Saint Mary’s University.

Besides being an inspiration to her students, Gloria was devoted to love, curiosity, aesthetics, social justice, her church and its choir, a life of learning, the outdoors, gardening, travel, good wine, seasonal food, hosting and fostering the power of family and fellowship.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father Howard Wohlers and son Christopher Livingston. She is survived by her spouse Jay Hutchinson, mother Jean Wohlers, her sisters Sherry Ladig (Don), Renae Wohlers (Derek Cole), her daughter Annelisa Livingston-Phillips (Marcus), son Nicholas Livingston (Jill), stepdaughter Ann Hutchinson (Rich Lindell), stepson Gordon Hutchinson and many grandchildren. Gloria’s Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Aug. 10, at First Congregational Church of Minnesota, 500 8th S.E. Ave. Minneapolis. Per Gloria’s request: Please do not mourn in black but come in color to celebrate. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please extend remembrances to fortheloveofgloria@gmail.com, call your mothers, take time for your friends, travel with intention, savor a delicious meal in good company and order an extra meal to-go to savor tomorrow in honor of Gloria.